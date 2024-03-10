



ROME — ROME (AP) Pope Francis said in an interview that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, must have the courage to negotiate an end to the war with Russia and not be ashamed to sit at the same table to hold peace talks. peace. The pope made his call during a taped interview last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI, which was partially released on Saturday. I think the strongest is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag and negotiates, Francis said, adding that the talks should be conducted with the help of international powers. Ukraine remains determined not to engage directly with Russia in peace talks, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said several times that the initiative in peace negotiations should belong to the occupied country. Russia is gaining battlefield momentum in the war now in its third year, and Ukraine is running out of ammunition. Meanwhile, some of Ukraine's allies in the West are subtly raising the prospect of sending troops. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Saturday that Francis chose the term white flag that had been used by the interviewer. He issued a clarifying statement after the pope's comments about the white flag sparked criticism that he was siding with Russia in the conflict. Throughout the war, Francis has tried to maintain the Vatican's traditional diplomatic neutrality, but this has often been coupled with apparent sympathy for Russia's rationale for invading Ukraine, such as when he noted that NATO was knocking on Russia's door with its expansion toward birth Frančesku said in the RSI interview that the word negocio is a bold word. “When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you must have the courage to negotiate, he said. Negotiations are never surrender. The Pope also reminded people that some countries have offered to act as mediators in the conflict. Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to mediate, he said. Turkey has offered itself for this. And others. Don't be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose NATO member country has sought to balance its close ties with both Ukraine and Russia, offered during a visit Friday by Zelenskyy to host a peace summit between the two countries .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/pope-francis-ukraine-courage-white-flag-negotiate-end-107965648 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

