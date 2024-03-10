Ireland's bid for the Six Nations title was delayed after defeat by England

LONDON (AP) England beat Ireland 23-22 with a late goal from Marcus Smith at Twickenham to open the Six Nations on Saturday.

Ireland, rattled by an inspired England, mustered enough composure to come seconds away from winning back-to-back titles.

But England, trailing 22-20, produced one last attack and took it to the Irish tryline, where they took back-to-back penalty advantages as the clock ticked into red. Had the play been broken, Smith would have had a penalty kick to win the game. Instead, he kicked a drop goal from inside the 22 to win it.

I thought, why not? said Smith, who came off the bench for his first rugby in seven weeks after a pre-tournament calf injury.

Ireland's back-to-back Grand Slam hopes went up in smoke, but they can still retain the championship with a win or a draw when they host Scotland next weekend in the final round.

“For large parts of the game I thought we were a little bit off, and that's down to England, but I felt we had the stamina to keep coming back,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell told broadcaster ITV. England found a way in the end, they really deserved to win.

We have been very good at winning. We have to be good at losing. We have to make sure we review it properly and go into work on Monday with a smile on our faces because there is a championship to be won.

The defeat ended Ireland's 11-match winning streak in the Championship, tied for the all-time record with England from 2015-17.

England, after a heavy defeat to Scotland, returned home to a packed house and produced their best performance under coach Steve Borthwick. The withdrawal of George Martin, Alex Mitchell and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in his first start paid off in an ambitious team that played directly and with pace.

England dominated possession and territory but were not clinical. He outscored Ireland three to two, but another try was ruled out and he lost seven points off the ball.

Ireland did not panic despite losing two backs to head injuries and captain Peter OMahony to the sin bin in the second half. A steal from Ronan Kelleher set up a scrum from which left wing James Lowe scored his second try to make it 22-20 with seven minutes to go.

This just heightened an already tense atmosphere with everything at stake.

England's Elliot Daly missed a long-range penalty attempt and the team was reduced to 14 men when substitute Chandler Cunningham-Smith limped off with two minutes to go. England's bench had already been cleared.

But England went after the win and Smith secured it to put the one-loss side back in the title race and end a four-match losing streak with Ireland. They go to France next weekend.

I'm very proud, we faced a lot of negativity after that Scotland game, England captain Jamie George told ITV. We knew something special was coming, we had a huge amount of faith. Are we one of the best teams in the world? No. But do we have the best people in the country? Absolutely.

The bullet changed five times in a thriller.

England conceded an early Jack Crowley penalty but needed just seconds to respond. Defender George Furbank counter-attacked from his own half, Ireland wing Calvin Nash was pressed by Tommy Freeman, and quick hands took advantage of Nash's absence on the right wing, with Ollie Lawrence getting past Crowley to score in the fourth minute. Nash was replaced.

George Fords with a successful goal kick and a second Crowley penalty made it 8-6 for England.

England were rampant in the first half but could not score again. A Ford field goal attempt was fumbled, a second Lawrence attempt was foiled by a tackle and Ford missed a penalty.

Meanwhile, of the six penalties England conceded in the half, Crowley kicked four between the posts for Ireland to lead 12-8 without taking a shot.

That changed after the break. Hugo Keenan recovered a box kick, England's Henry Slade had a rush of blood and Crowley set up a three-on-one for Lowes' first try. Ireland were 17-8 up and looked good to go.

But England block Martin and Maro Itoje released Furbank to score untouched.

When OMahony was booked in the 58th for a professional foul on Ben Earl, Earl ended up scoring to put England in front. Smith replaced Ford and converted.

OMahony didn't hit back, but Ireland regained the lead with Lowes' second try, the last pass from Jamison Gibson-Park's winger a second before it was broken over by Furbank. Crowley could not be converted and Smith had the last word.

We've built nicely, Smith said. Such moments give us hope.

