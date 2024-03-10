Connect with us

International

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #10

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #10

 



I tweet


Facebook


to YouTube


Mastodon


I We

RSS feeds

Comments RSS

Subscribe by email








Recent posts

archives

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #10

Posted on Mar 10, 2024 by BaerbelW, Doug Bostrom

A list of 35 news and opinion articles we found interesting and shared on social media during the past week: Sun, March 3, 2024 to Sat, March 9, 2024.

Story(s) of the week

Two stories on one subject inevitably lead to a third story.

Fury as Exxon boss says public should be blamed climate failures IN Guardian provides live journalistic coverage of Exxon's CEO Darren Woods' wonderful implication that consumers are too stupid to understand or want sustainable energy supplies, and that sustainable, modernized energy isn't profitable enough for Exxon or its shareholders anyway. Reactions followed. Bill McKibben's The most epic (and literal) gaslighting of all time is exemplary of the critical analysis catalyzed by the clumsy speech of Exxon's top dog, a surgical dissection of Woods' anachronistic and extremely antisocial thinking and expression.

Where will this mess end? Ultimately, the whole travesty of industry drag, fraud and unheard-of self-interest goes to the courts, of course – as it always does in reckless endangerment cases. A tidal wave of accountability for the fossil fuel industry's noncompliance is beginning to gather in the choppy waters of our and the fossil fuel industry's future, as described in Grist AND Big Oil faces a deluge of climate lawsuits – and they are getting closer to trial. Meanwhile, Darren Woods seems to be helping to set the mood in the room when it comes to judging a history of industry alienation from wider human society and its interests. It's a strange attitude.

Stories we promoted this week, by publication date:

Before March 3

March 3

March 4

March 5

March 6

March 7

March 8

March 9

If you happen upon high-quality climate science and/or climate myth articles from reliable sources while surfing the web, please feel free to submit them via this google form in order to share them widely. Thank you!

0 0

Printable version | Link to this page







The Consensus Project website

THE STAIRCASE

(free to reprint)


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://skepticalscience.com/2024-SkS-Weekly-News-Roundup_10.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: