Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #10
Posted on Mar 10, 2024 by BaerbelW, Doug Bostrom
A list of 35 news and opinion articles we found interesting and shared on social media during the past week: Sun, March 3, 2024 to Sat, March 9, 2024.
Story(s) of the week
Two stories on one subject inevitably lead to a third story.
Fury as Exxon boss says public should be blamed climate failures IN Guardian provides live journalistic coverage of Exxon's CEO Darren Woods' wonderful implication that consumers are too stupid to understand or want sustainable energy supplies, and that sustainable, modernized energy isn't profitable enough for Exxon or its shareholders anyway. Reactions followed. Bill McKibben's The most epic (and literal) gaslighting of all time is exemplary of the critical analysis catalyzed by the clumsy speech of Exxon's top dog, a surgical dissection of Woods' anachronistic and extremely antisocial thinking and expression.
Where will this mess end? Ultimately, the whole travesty of industry drag, fraud and unheard-of self-interest goes to the courts, of course – as it always does in reckless endangerment cases. A tidal wave of accountability for the fossil fuel industry's noncompliance is beginning to gather in the choppy waters of our and the fossil fuel industry's future, as described in Grist AND Big Oil faces a deluge of climate lawsuits – and they are getting closer to trial. Meanwhile, Darren Woods seems to be helping to set the mood in the room when it comes to judging a history of industry alienation from wider human society and its interests. It's a strange attitude.
Stories we promoted this week, by publication date:
Before March 3
- Planetary frontier pioneer Johan Rockstroem awarded the 2024 Tyler PrizeMongaby, Glenn Scherer. The 2024 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement will go to Johan Rockstroem who led the team of international researchers that created the planetary boundary framework in 2009.
- Psychology month: getting past the climate change misinformationCPA Podcasts, Eric Bollman. A 45-minute podcast produced by the Canadian Psychological Association about climate science misinformation.
- How to navigate the complex world of climate disinformationClimate Nexus, ClimateNexus Staff. Five tips for dealing with climate misinformation
- This chart of ocean temperatures should really scare youClimate, Vox, Benji Jones. “Atlantic Ocean Is Extremely Warm Right Now. Here's Why Scientists Say It's 'Deeply Worrying.'”
- Scientists Investigate Stratosphere Drying to Reduce WarmingAAAS News, Nailoa Husain.
- Brown University Research Papers Connections between national and local opponents of offshore windCleanTechnica, Steve Hanley.
- TCB Quick Shot: Fire danger is increasing in a warming worldThe Climate Brink, Andrew Dessler. Humanity is playing with fire
- He wants oil money off campus. It is funded by Exxon. They are friends.New York Times, Hiroko Tabuchi. The two friends, both climate scientists, recently spent hours grappling with the choices that will shape their careers and the world. Their ideas are very different.
March 3
March 4
- How to normalize the climate conversationYale Climate Connections, SueEllen Campbell. It can be difficult to talk to our loved ones about climate change and not 'have the conversation'.
- Fury after Exxon boss says public is to blame for climate failuresThe Guardian, Noor and Oliver Milman. Darren Woods tells Fortune consumers unwilling to pay for clean energy transition, prompting backlash from climate experts
- Interview with the infallible author Dr Sander van der Linden“Thinking is Power” on Youtube, Melanie Trecek-King. An hour-long interview by Melanie Trecek-King with Sander van der Linden about disinformation, debunking and vaccination
- The Geoengineering QuestionThe Climate Brink, Zeke Hausfather.
- The new satellite will track elusive methane pollution from the oil and gas industry around the worldCBC Technology News, Jill English. MethaneSAT mission to fill 'critical data gap' for identifying powerful greenhouse gas emissions, expert says
- Exclusive: EU wants fossil fuel sector to help pay to fight climate change, draft showsClimate & Energy, Reuters, Kate Abnett.
March 5
- The most epic (and literal) gaslighting of all timeThe Crucial Years, Bill McKibben. Exxon – is it possible? – reaches a new low
- Are we in the 'Anthropocene', the human age? No, say scientists.Climate, New York Times, Raymond Zhong. A panel of experts voted against a proposal to officially declare the start of a new geological time interval, which is defined by humanity's changes to the planet.
- The worst wildfire in Texas history has a complex connection to climate changeBBC News, Lucy Sherriff. The worst wildfire in Texas history is leaving wide scars on the landscape. Why is the fire so extreme?
March 6
- At a glance – Human activity is driving Arctic sea ice retreatSkeptical Science, John Mason. Rebuttal #55 to get a facelift and a sight section since we started the project in February 2023.
- Maori climate activist breaks legal barriers to take corporate giants to courtThe Guardian, Eva Corlett. In a landmark case, Mike Smith has won the right to sue seven of the nation's largest companies over their alleged contributions to climate change.
- Analysis: Trump's election victory could add 4 billion tons to US emissions by 2030Carbon Brief, Carbon Brief Staff. A Donald Trump victory in November's presidential election could lead to an additional 4 billion tons of US emissions by 2030 compared to Joe Biden's plans, Carbon Brief analysis finds.
- Big Meat is lying about sustainability. These media are helping.HEATED, Emily Atkin and Arielle Samuelson. Can newsrooms really expect people to trust their reporting if they fund it by spreading misinformation?
- More climate records fall in world's warmest FebruaryScience, BBC News, Mark Poynting. Last month was the world's warmest February in modern times, the EU's climate service says, extending the monthly record to nine in a row.
- SEC adopts new climate rules far weaker than originally proposedClimate, New York Times, Hiroko Tabuchi, Ephrat Livni & David Gelles. The rules, designed to inform investors about business risks from climate change, were rolled back after opposition from the GOP, fossil fuel producers, farmers and others.
- Arctic sea could be 'ice-free' by 2030s, new study warnsTheHill, Lauren Irwin.
March 7
- I am a climate scientist. If you knew what I know, you'd be horrified tooCNN, Bill McGuire.
- Artificial intelligence likely to increase energy use and accelerate climate disinformation – reportThe Guardian, Oliver Milman. Claims that artificial intelligence will help solve the climate crisis are wrong, a coalition of environmental groups warns
- How climate change prompted Texas to burnGrist, Naveena Sadasivam. The state's high plains have one more month of fire weather now than in the 1970s.
- What Americans need to hear about Biden's climate recordDistilled, Michael Thomas. Biden has done more to fight climate change than any president. But most people don't know that.
- “No drilling! No drilling!': climate chorus sings truth to power at the Palace of WestminsterThe Guardian, Amelia Hill. 'No drilling! No drilling!': climate chorus sings truth to power at the Palace of Westminster
March 8
March 9
If you happen upon high-quality climate science and/or climate myth articles from reliable sources while surfing the web, please feel free to submit them via this google form in order to share them widely. Thank you!
