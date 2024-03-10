Pope prays for peace in Haiti and global solidarity





Pope Francis prays for the people of Haiti suffering from worsening violence, as he remembers the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine and the Holy Land. He also expresses his closeness to our Muslim brothers and sisters as they begin Ramadan.

As Haiti sinks deeper into chaos, with gangs tightening their grip after last weekend's prison break, the President of the Haitian Bishops' Conference warns that the country is… During the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis specifically remembered the people of Haiti, where he said that he is following with concern and sorrow the serious crisis that has hit the Caribbean nation, where widespread violence has erupted in recent days. He said he is close to the local church there and to all the people of Haiti who have suffered for years. He called on everyone to pray for the intercession of Our Lady of Perpetual Help to end all violence. He also encouraged everyone to offer their contribution so that peace and reconciliation take root in the country, even with renewed support from the international community. Closeness to Muslim brothers and sisters The Pope then recalled that this evening our Muslim brothers and sisters will mark the beginning of Ramadan and expressed his closeness to all Muslims as they mark this period with fasting, prayer, almsgiving and common worship. Prayers for peace In conclusion, the Pope greeted the members of the Catholic community in Rome who come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He offered his prayers for peace in their country, also remembering the troubled Ukraine and the Holy Land. The Holy Father prayed that the hostilities that are causing so much suffering to the civilian population cease as soon as possible.

