Edinburgh International Swimming Hidden Gem: Duncan Scott's 1:01.82 in the 100 breast





2024 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING MEET As we head into the final day of action at the 2024 Edinburgh International Swimming Meet, we wanted to reflect on a hidden gem of a swim that took place during last night's finals. He saw the 31-year-old in the men's 100-meter breaststroke James Wilby wins the race in a time of 1:00.20. Netherlands'Bram Zwetsloot was up to the wall in 1:01.64, but behind him was the multi-Olympic medalistDuncan Scott. 27-year-old Scott clocked 1:01.82 to take bronze in the outdoor event, the Stirling star has not swum since last May and has competed just a dozen times in his storied career. Here in Edinburgh, Scott opened in 29.13 and closed in 32.69 to easily put the fastest time on his CV. Going into this competition, Scott's PB rested at 1:03.60 from the 2023 Glasgow International Meeting. As such, Scott's new career fastest monster of 1:01.82 moves him into 18th place among the all-time British performers. This performance joins Scott's previous marks here of 1:46.14 200m free/1:57.73 200m double IM from night one and 22.41 50m free from last night. His double from Friday night handily beat the time Scott set in last year's edition of this competition, where he clocked 1:49.03 and 2:01.01 in the 2free and 2IM respectively, giving us a glimpse into the type of shape that this versatile star is. just a month out from the British trials. However, Scott's performance in the breaststroke is particularly encouraging in light of the fact that he will have a potentially legendary battle in the 200m IM in Paris, assuming he makes the team for the event. Although Scott won silver in Tokyo with a new national record of 1:55.28, China's gold medalist Wang Shun shows no signs of slowing down, clocking a blistering 1:54.62 at last year's Asian Games. Then there is the French phenomenonLeon Marchand21-year-old wunderkind who will most likely compete in the 200m IM in front of his home crowd. Marchand set a European record of 1:54.82 en route to becoming the 2023 World Championships gold medalist. Marchand is also the 5th best performer of all time in the men's 200m (2: 06.59), so Scott's improvement in discipline this weekend bodes well for British fans.

