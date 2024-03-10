Foreign news: The happy duchess





As it must for all women, Death came last week for May Etheridge, 42, the former Duchess of Leinster. Her grace was gone, her beauty was gone. Her ex Grace was found lying on a bed in Brighton with a bottle of poison next to her. From 1930 she lived on $25 a week provided by the Duke's family on the understanding that she would not return to the stage and make no effort to see her son. Current Marchioness of Kildare and heir to the Dukedom. It is a proud boast of the Peerage that ever since there have been marriageable chorus girls, the Lords of Britain have married them. The list is so long it's impressive but, of the peers eligible to wear a Duke's eight strawberry leaves on their coronets, only five have ever married actresses. They were: The Duke of Bolton, who in 1751 married the famous Lavinia Fenton, the original “Polly Peachum” of the Beggars' Opera. The Duke of St Albans, who in 1827 annoyed George IV by marrying Harriet Mellon. Duke of Cambridge, cousin of Edward VII, who married Louisa Fairbrother morganatically in 1847. The Duke of Leinster, who in 1913 married May Etheridge. The Duke of Leeds, who married Marianne de Malkhazouny, the Serbian dancer, in 1933 sold his estates for $1,250,000 and his ancestral crowns for $40 and now lives on the Italian Riviera. Because her ancestors were ladies of considerable theatrical prominence, May Etheridge was widely hailed as “the first chorus duchess.” This was a fight. She had been a chorus girl since the age of 13, but when she met Lord Edward Fitzgerald, she had just become leading lady to Princess Caprice at Shaftesbury, and he was not yet Prime Minister Duke, Marquess and Earl of Ireland. His ancestral estates have always held more honors than cash. The couple spent their honeymoon in a log cabin on Lake Ontario. Lord Edward returned to serve valiantly during the War with the Irish Guards, went bankrupt in 1918 owing £300,000. Already separated from his daughter-in-law, the Duchess, he succeeded to the Dukedom in 1922. To recover his fortune, the Duke of Leinster sold shares in himself as “Duke of Leinster Estates, Inc.” The Duchess fell in love with a 26-year-old chef named Stanley Williams. Naming the cook as a companion, His Grace was divorced in 1930 and shortly thereafter married the wealthy daughter of Mrs. Joseph Henry Patterson of Manhattan. Living on her meager allowance, May Etheridge bore the Duke no ill will. “I think it was partly my fault,” she said recently, “in a way.”

