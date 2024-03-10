Freya Colbert closes in on gold in the 400 IM Koha Doha at the Edinburgh International





2024 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING MEET The second day of the Edinburgh International 2024 saw the silver medal of the World ChampionshipsMax Litchfield take the men's 400m IM to start the evening. The 29-year-old from Litchfield posted a time of 4:13.56 to win the race by almost 6 seconds, a sign of where he is with the British Swimming Championships (Olympic Trials) on the calendar for next month. Litchfield took silver in the event at this year's World Championships, his first appearance representing the British flag in international competition since the Tokyo Olympics. In Doha, Litchfield recorded a time of 4:10.40 to earn runner-up status behind the gold medalistLewis Clareburtof New Zealand who topped the podium in 4:09.72. of BirminghamOliver Morgan looked in control of the men's 50m back en route to topping the podium. The 21-year-old Morgan stopped the clock in 24.95 as the only competitor under the 25-second barrier. His performance was within striking distance of his best ever performance of 24.73, a time set just last month at the BUCS to become Great Britain's No.2 performer of all time. Women's 50m Back without the Irish National RecordDanielle Hill do it for gold, producing a mark of 27.91. Her national record remains at 27.69 at the Ulster Championships last April. OlympicKathleen Dawson recorded 28.25 for runner-up status in tonight's race while Bath'sNiamh Ward completed the podium on 29.07. Netherlands'Tessa Yellow posted a time of 58.42 to reach the wall first in the women's 100m fly. This marks a new personal best for the 21-year-old, breaking her previous career-fasting 58.71 from the semi-finals of the 2022 European Championships. of IrelandEllen Walshesilver caught at 58.82 andCiara Schlosshan also landed on the podium in 59.16 for bronze. The newly minted world championFreya Colbert ran in her 400m IM event, finding success in a time of 4:37.72. That was just over half a second off the gold medal-winning 4:37.14 clocked in Doha. Katie Shanahan was near the wall in 4:43.99 and Walshe pulled off a double, following her 100m fly medal with bronze in 4:44.22. For Colbert, her exit tonight was the 4th fastest of her young career. Top 5 Freya Colbert LCM 400 IM Performances 4:35.38, 2023 World Championships 4:35.50, 2023 British Swimming Championships 4:37.14, 2024 World Championships 4:37.72, 2024 Edinburgh International Swimming Meet 4:38.29, World Championships 2023 (continued) The women's 50 shot resulted in a sensation, with the trio of Imogen Clark, Kara Hanlon ANDAngharad Evans all in the mix for gold. It was Clark who touched first in 30.74, beating Hanlon by .21 (30.95) in the fight to the finish. Evans settled for bronze in 31.03. All three women were faster than their preliminary marks Additional notes 31 years old James Wilby turned in a time of 1:00.20 to win the men's 100m breaststroke by more than a second.

turned in a time of 1:00.20 to win the men's 100m breaststroke by more than a second. Jesse Puts of the Netherlands topped the men's 50m freestyle podium in 22.21 minutes, following on from his 50m gold from last night. of Ireland Tom Fannon posted at 22.34 for silver followed by Edinburgh's David Cumberlidge and his grade of 22.36. Duncan Scott placed 4th in 22.41.

of the Netherlands topped the men's 50m freestyle podium in 22.21 minutes, following on from his 50m gold from last night. of Ireland posted at 22.34 for silver followed by Edinburgh's and his grade of 22.36. placed 4th in 22.41. Abbie Wood maintained her first momentum in the women's 200-meter freestyle, capturing gold in 1:58.17.Maddy Harris was also under 1:59 in a 1:58.63, just 0.04 off her lifetime best. StirlingLucy Hope captured bronze in 1:59.63.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swimswam.com/freya-colbert-nears-400im-gold-medal-doha-time-at-edinburgh-international/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos