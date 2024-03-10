Residents celebrate International Women's Day tidings

The Harrisonburg City Hall Atrium was alive with drumming, music and community building as members of the Harrisonburg community celebrated women, equality and inclusion in honor of International Women's Day this Saturday.

Harrisonburg's International Women's Day celebration began nine years ago and usually takes place outdoors and includes a march to Courthouse Square, said Monica Robinson, city council member and co-chair of the International Women's Day Planning Committee.

The Congolese community has been celebrating Women's Day for years, Robinson said. They wanted to move beyond that and make it something that was more inclusive of the whole community, and so we started meeting.

Typically, the Robinsons' favorite part of the holiday is the march to Courthouse Square, an activity that highlights the diversity within the Friends City, she said.

This year, the group had to rotate as sheets of cold rain came and went throughout the weekend. Despite the weather and a quick turnaround to keep the event indoors, community members gathered, danced and listened to speakers discuss the importance of inclusion.

Nadia DaMes, who owns a manufacturer of instruments for the aviation and healthcare industries and is deeply involved in the community, shared how she followed in her fathers footsteps to run the company and how she had to show off to everyone around her, but mostly to myself. .

I'm not going to stand here and complain about what it's like to be a woman in aviation, a male-dominated field. If I didn't laugh all the time when pilots questioned my authority or expertise, or even pleasantly assumed I was a super-smart secretary, I would have been ruined years ago, DaMes said. What is more difficult to achieve is to be heard. I challenge you to find strength in your voice and convictions and be heard.

Because Harrisonburg is such a diverse city, Robinson said, it's up to residents to push for gender equality when many women struggle to find a voice in a new community.

It's important to let them know that, as a city, we're behind them, that we're doing everything we can for gender equality, and that they have a home here, Robinson said.

Another speaker, Tinangeles Abreu, victim services liaison coordinator for the Harrisonburg Police Department, shared her background, inspiration and motivation that led her to where she is today. Abreu said events like celebrating International Women's Day help inspire others.

It's so inspiring and empowering, to see everyone's story, everyone's background, and to find that there is a similarity in everyone, Abreu said. And that we can all share it with each other.

Heidi Pennington attended the days festivities with her two young children. Pennington said events like these give her family the ability to celebrate community and meet new people while teaching her children about the implications of gender in the world.

[Ive been] talking to my kids and teaching them how gender is thought of and how it affects their lives and that they should always feel valued in their community and they can take action when they don't, Pennington said. It's simply engaging in community building and empowering ways where everyone will feel welcome.

For Abreu, she said she hoped her speech and the event would bring back the inspiration she received from other women in the community.

I hope that as much as everyone reaches out to me and inspires me, Abreu said, that I am able to inspire one person and let it be a domino effect that that person inspires someone else and continues to motivate each other.