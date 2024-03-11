International
Moldova faces multiple threats from Russia as it moves towards EU membership, the foreign minister says
Chisinau Moldova — The past two years have been the most difficult and turbulent for European Union candidate Moldova in more than three decades as it faces threats from Russia in multiple spheres of public life, the country's foreign minister says.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, its neighbor Moldova has faced a series of crises that have at times raised fears that the country is also in Russia's crosshairs. These included errant missiles that landed on its territory; a severe energy crisis after Moscow dramatically cut gas supplies; rampant inflation; and protests by pro-Russian parties against the pro-Western government. Moldova has also received the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita of any country.
The last two years, without exaggeration, have been the most difficult in the last 30 years, said Mihai Popsoi, appointed foreign minister at the end of January, in an interview with the Associated Press.
Moldova gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, but Russia continues to see the country sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania as within its sphere of influence.
Moldovan officials have repeatedly accused Russia of waging a hybrid war against the country by funding anti-government protests, meddling in local elections and running massive disinformation campaigns to try to topple the government and derail Moldova from its path to EU membership. full in the EU. Russia has denied the accusations.
Last week, Moldova's National Intelligence and Security Services Agency said it had gathered data showing unprecedented plans by Moscow to launch a new and far-reaching destabilization campaign as Moldova prepares for a referendum on EU membership and a presidential election later in the year.
We know the Kremlin will invest a lot of energy and financial resources through their proxies to try to get their way,” said Popsoi, a lawmaker from the ruling Action and Solidarity Party who also serves as deputy prime minister.
They are trying to corrupt voters and use citizens to corrupt them, he added. The Russians are learning and adapting and trying to use the democratic process against us to overthrow a democratic government in Moldova.
Tensions have also risen periodically in Moldova, the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria, a thin strip of land bordering Ukraine that is not recognized by any UN member state but where Russia maintains about 1,500 troops as so-called peacekeepers, storing large Soviet-era weapons and ammunition. reserves.
Shortly after the start of the war, a series of explosions hit the region; an opposition leader was found shot to death in his home last July; and anxieties rose last month when some feared the region would seek to be annexed by Russia. Instead, the region appealed to Russia for diplomatic protection amid what it said was growing pressure from Chisinau.
Popsoi admitted that the situation with Transnistria is tense and he worries that speculations could negatively affect investments. “The situation will remain tense as long as the front line is 200 miles away,” he said.
The 37-year-old minister noted that the testing period Moldova has been through has nevertheless been transformative for his country, which has a population of about 2.5 million people.
When we look at Moldova's energy security, two years ago there was very little, he said. Now Moldova is quite independent or has alternatives and can choose where to buy gas and electricity.
The same could be said, he added, of his country's defense capabilities, the stability of key institutions such as intelligence, the police force and judicial reform. Moldova is moving in the right direction despite major challenges.
Cristian Cantir, a Moldovan associate professor of international relations at Oakland University, says Moldova has faced a constant onslaught of Russian tests to probe vulnerabilities that could undermine its EU trajectory.
It feels like a geopolitical contest in which Russia is trying to stop Moldova from moving towards the EU, while Moldova tries to avoid Russian influence until it joins the EU, he said, adding that the authorities have been much more open to accepting the risk. Russia represents the country's democracy.
In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moldova applied to join the EU and was granted candidate status in June 2022. In December, Brussels said it would open accession negotiations for both Moldova and Ukraine.
Although militarily neutral, non-NATO Moldova has increased defense spending over the past year and recently adopted a new national security strategy that identified Russia as the main threat and aims to increase defense spending to 1% of GDP— of.
A significant number of Moldovans still live under the spell of Russian propaganda, which has made a boom outside NATO, Popsoi said. But this does not prevent us from cooperating with our NATO partners and building resilience in our armed forces.”
Since the start of the war, Moldova has received critical financial and diplomatic support from its Western partners, but needs long-term investment, Popsoi said. The referendum later this year on EU membership aims to assess where Moldovans see their future. Officials have an ambitious target of gaining full acceptance by 2030.
We will do our best to make sure that we get this message that there is a better tomorrow and that is within the European Union, Popsoi added. No matter how much Russian propaganda tries to convince our citizens otherwise.
___
McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.
|
