Ramadan begins for NL's Muslim communities, marking a month of empathy and togetherness

Masjid-al-Noor, pictured here, is the mosque in St. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Sunday marked the beginning of the month of Ramadan not only for Muslims around the world, but also for thousands in Newfoundland and Labrador.

For Mostafa Hanout of Corner Brook, the month is about empathy.

“The main thing about fasting during the month of Ramadan is that it is a way to develop self-control. And also, it is a way to feel for the poor people who do not find the means to provide their meals,” he said. Hanoi.

“We are also so keen to do charity during this month and try to help those who don't have the means.”

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is marked by dawn-to-sunset fasting, prayer, charity and fellowship. It is one of the five pillars, or fundamental practices, of Islam.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations are at the end of the month, which falls in April. 9 this year.

In Corner Brook, about 140 people will observe Ramadan, Hanout said, as the local Muslim community is growing.

“We have … approximately 25 families, but there are also some students, who are single, studying at the Grenfell campus,” Hanout said.

However, despite its growth, there is still no mosque in the area.

While Hanout said fundraising efforts are ongoing and government officials have pledged funding, he believes it could still be years before a community place of worship is built.

This file photo from 2023 shows worshipers praying at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest shrines in Islam. (Abdel Ghani Bashir/AFP/Getty Images)

While gatherings to break the fast and prayers at mosques are a major part of Ramadan, Hanout said the community has found alternative spaces to come together.

“Once or twice a week, we try to get together in the space we have on campus or the space we have in the chapel room at the hospital,” Hanout said.

“We try to break our fast together and also invite our non-Muslim friends to join us for this social meal.”

Learning about Islam and its traditions, Hanout said, is how non-Muslims in the province can show support.

LISTEN | CBC's Heather Barrett learns about Ramadan celebrations in Newfoundland:

Weekend morning10:43Ramadan Mubarak! Omer Mallhi of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Conception Bay South and Dr. Mostapha Hanaout of the Muslim community in Corner Brook tell us about their communities' plans for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

On the other side of the island, Omer Mallhi shares a similar sentiment.

He said the Muslim community is happy to share culture and food with anyone interested in educating themselves about the religion.

“Not only will you see the differences, but you will also see the commonalities we have”, said Mallhi.

“We love Canada the same way. We strive to be a better part of society.”

Mallhi is the president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Muslim community based in Conception Bay South, which currently numbers 30 people.

“By the end of this month, we have a refugee family coming from Malaysia to join us and hopefully they will have a new start and their second life in Canada,” Mallhi said.

“Thankfully, Canada has been a very welcoming country to people who really need it.”

Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims around the globe. 2023 saw the first installation of Ramadan lights at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain. (Anna Gordon/Reuters)

Although the Muslim community in CBS is much smaller than that in Corner Brook, it has a mosque to gather and pray.

“It's called Baitul Ehsaan, House of Grace, and it's been running for over a year now,” Mallhi said. “We hold regular prayers there and this Ramadan, it will again be the center of our social activities.”

He said that this is the most important month in his religion.

“We do a spiritual exercise where we try to do more about our relationship with the Almighty,” Mallhi said.

“We try to do more for our society in general. We try to be more charitable. We try to have more spiritual self-discipline. So this month we will try to be better Muslims and better human beings.”

Download ourthe free CBC News appto sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.Click here to visit our landing page.