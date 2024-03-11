International
NEWS – Consultant gives update on second international bridge
By Karen Gleason
The 830 Times
The city's consultant for a proposed second international bridge provided an update on the company's work during Tuesday's international bridge board meeting.
Michael Riojas, an engineer with RRP Consulting Engineers, provided the update on the international bridge project, joining the meeting via video teleconference.
Riojas told members of the bridge board, which is chaired by Mayor Al Arreola, that consulting engineers are still working to finalize a road connecting the site of the proposed second bridge to U.S. Highway 90, and said the company would like to collected more positive written comments. about the project.
I know some of you have been involved in the development of the second international bridge, but I'm going to go through a little history and then I'll go over where we are on the second bridge, Riojas told the board.
He said the project, officially titled Acua II-Del Rio International Bridge, consists of building a new international bridge over the Rio Grande together with the city of Ciudad Acua, Coahuila and the city of Del Rio, Texas, to improve the transportation traffic of goods in both directions.
The new bridge connects directly to Port-to-Plains and future I (Interstate)-27, Riojas said.
He noted that the main purpose of the new international bridges will be to move cargo and commercial traffic over the Rio Grande. He said the new bridge will allow commercial traffic to be routed from the existing international bridge, which will increase community safety by moving heavy truck traffic away from the two cities' population centers, as well as reducing pollution by increasing efficiency. and reducing waiting times.
Riojas said the new bridge will also increase security by allowing for the final closure of the border crossing at the top of the Amistad Dam.
Our main feasibility analysis started with the analysis of three different locations (for the location of the proposed new bridge), one upstream (of the existing bridge), one on the existing bridge and one downstream. After that analysis we selected the location up to the bridge crossing and this was done in 2014, said Riojas.
Most importantly, we got an agreement on the location of the bridge. This agreement was signed by the city of Del Rio, Val Verde County, the state of Coahuila and the city of Acua, he added.
Riojas said Phase II of the feasibility study for the proposed second bridge identified two possible corridors to direct traffic from the new bridge to U.S. Highway 90.
He said the study, completed in 2017, identified two preferred routes, connecting the proposed second bridge to US 90.
In 2022, Riojas said, the city and RRP began working on the application to obtain a presidential permit to build the second bridge. The process began with an extensive environmental, archaeological and cultural review of the area that would be affected by the construction of the bridge and the roads leading to and from the area.
Riojas said the city and RRP hosted a public meeting in November 2022 at which the two proposed routes were unveiled.
We had some public feedback from that first meeting. We went back and looked at alternatives, refined routes, met with property owners and heard what some of the objections were, so basically instead of connecting to Las Brisas and following Loop 79, we took a (new) route and we connected it to US 90 and from that public meeting, we've had additional objections to that as well, Riojas said.
He said current field studies are on hold until city consultants have completed the proposed road.
Our next steps: we have an additional public meeting. Go back and present all the improvements to our roads and have a final public meeting. We turned around and saw where we were connecting. . . so we have what's going on. We continue our coordination with our agencies, with TxDOT, with the State Department and all regulatory agencies and the highway administration. We will continue our coordination with Mexican officials. . .including a meeting on Friday to make this presentation to the Secretary of Infrastructure for the State of Coahuila and others. We are continuing our presentations to the Binational Group on Bridges and Border Crossings, whose next meeting is March 13 in Mexico City, Riojas said.
He said the RRP will continue to work on the environmental document and once it is completed, the RRP will hold a public hearing to present it. After the public hearing is conducted, the request for presidential permission will be submitted.
At the public meetings, we heard a lot of objections (to the project) from local neighborhood residents, but we didn't get a lot of positive support, written comments of positive support for the project. We can still get them. One of the things is that by moving commercial traffic out of the downtown area, safety was increased, so we really need to hear from the community that is seeing that (actual) truck traffic. The movement of truck traffic would have a positive impact and we need to hear from those people about it and give us their feedback, Riojas said.
The writer in [email protected]
