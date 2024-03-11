Batik Air pilots: Plane veered off course after both pilots fell asleep, Indonesian authorities say









Indonesia's transport ministry will launch an investigation after two Batik Air pilots fell asleep during a recent flight, according to state news agency Antara, citing the ministry's director-general of civil aviation, M Kristi Endah Murni. According to a preliminary report released on Saturday by the National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC), both the pilot and co-pilot fell asleep simultaneously for 28 minutes during a flight from Kendari in Southeast Sulawesi province to the capital Jakarta on January 25, causing navigation errors. as the aircraft was not on the correct flight path. No one on board – including 153 passengers and four flight attendants – was injured during the flight and there was no damage to the aircraft, the KNKT's preliminary report said. The flight, BTK6723, took two hours and 35 minutes and landed successfully in Jakarta, according to Antara and the preliminary report. CNN has contacted Batik Air. According to the report, the second-in-command had notified his co-pilot earlier in the day that he had not had adequate rest. On the flight before the incident, the second in command was able to sleep for about 30 minutes. After the aircraft left Kendari and reached cruising altitude, the pilot in command asked for permission to rest and the second in command took over the aircraft. About 90 minutes into the flight, the second-in-command then fell asleep unintentionally, according to the report. Twelve minutes after the last transmission recorded by the co-pilot, the Jakarta Area Control Center (ACC) tried to reach the plane, but there was no response from the pilots, she said. About 28 minutes after the last recorded transmission, the pilot-in-command awoke and realized that the aircraft was not on the correct flight path. At that point, he woke up the second-in-command and answered the ACC, she said. The preliminary report detailed that the pilot-in-command told ACC that the flight had experienced a radio communication problem, which had been resolved. The report did not reveal the names of the pilots, but identified the pilot-in-command as a 32-year-old Indonesian male and the second-in-command as a 28-year-old Indonesian male. The second-in-command had one-month-old twins and had to wake up several times to help his wife care for the babies, the report said. We will conduct an investigation and review of night flight operation in Indonesia related to Fatigue Risk Management for Batik Air and other flight operators, Murni said in a statement, according to Antara. Flight crews of BTK6723 have also been grounded under standard operating procedure pending further investigations, she added, according to the news agency. It also said the agency will send a flight inspector authorized for Resolution of Safety Issue (RSI) to investigate the cause of the incident and recommend mitigation measures to operators and flight supervisors, Antara reported.

