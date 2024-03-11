CAPTEK Softgel International Debuts Gummy Supplement Manufacturing Operation





CERRITOS, California., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CAPTEK Softgel Internationala leading contract manufacturer of dietary supplements has officially started manufacturing gum supplements in the La Mirada, California. The new 60,000 square foot manufacturing facility offers gum formulations, custom flavorings and bottling solutions. Additionally, it marks a carefully planned expansion for the company to meet growing consumer demand. This new manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest technology and equipment needed to produce 1.5 billion gummies each year in a wide range of shapes such as gummy bears, gummy drops and cubes. Its starch-free production lines can produce a variety of gums, including pectin, agar, carrageenan, gelatin and combination-based gums, which allows flexibility in innovation and makes them essentially gluten-free. With pilot-scale equipment, CAPTEK can be scaled up seamlessly, which allows the company to produce samples for evaluation using equipment that closely mirrors production, increasing time to market. The SQF certified facility employs approximately 100 associates who have over 25 years of combined experience developing and manufacturing a variety of edible gum and combining many nutrients to produce some of the best tasting gum on the market. The team is also working to obtain Organic, Kosher and Halal certifications, among others. “We are excited to introduce our advanced rubber manufacturing capabilities,” he said Randy Bridges, Chief Executive Officer at CAPTEK Softgel International. “This new facility is expected to significantly increase our capacity and position our organization to produce a wider range of products to satisfy changing customer demands. This investment will further position CAPTEK as a leader in manufacturing with contract, as well as will play an important role in our future growth plans.” Anyone interested in learning more about CAPTEK Softgel International's new tire manufacturing capabilities can visit the company's website (www.capteksoftgel.com) to arrange a meeting or request an offer. About CAPTEK Softgel International CAPTEK Softgel International, Inc., is a privately held, FDA registered and audited, GMP certified, full service contract manufacturer of custom dietary supplement formulations. Championing wellness worldwide since 1996, the company's focus is to produce high-quality nutritional products, wholesale nutritional supplements, 24/7, through innovative distribution systems, using rigorous quality assurance and quality control standards. quality. For more information, call 1+ (800) 638-6883, see www.capteksoftgel.com or visit its worldwide headquarters at 16218 Arthur Street, Cerritos, California 90703. Copyright 2024 CAPTEK Softgel International Inc. all rights reserved CAPTEK Softgel International, Inc.

