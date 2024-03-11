Brooklynites react to stock Ford F-150 at Michigan International Speedway





LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Countless Ford F-150s aren't hitting sales in Michigan; they are filling parking lots on the Michigan International Expressway (MIS). It's really amazing, that many vehicles out there. There must be several thousand trucks, said Brooklyn resident Jeff Updike. People in Brooklyn who have driven through the expressway say they don't know why Ford has put so many trucks in freeway spots, but they think it could be for a few reasons. My guess is that Ford has too much inventory, said Chris Hatch, who was shopping at a Brooklyn mall. We thought maybe it had something to do with the chips, not being able to get fries, but we really don't know, Updike said. They are overpriced, I think. I think people can't afford them and they're sitting there. I think I heard they're waiting for parts, I don't know if that's true or not, said Rob Suriano, another Brooklyn resident. Ford previously parked the pickup near Detroit Metro Airport and at Kentucky Speedway while waiting for parts. In a statement to News Ten Ford says: We began shipping the first redesigned F-150 trucks to dealers in February, and 2,024 F-150 Lightning trucks began shipping in January. Thousands of trucks are in transit, and we expect to add more deliveries in the coming weeks as we complete thorough departure quality checks to ensure these new F-150 trucks meet our high standards and satisfy customers. Although the speedway is providing automakers with room to set up its inventory, Ford will need to ship the pickups soon before the speedway's summer events. They got some events here in June and July, they got the Fast Horses, a NASCAR race that's coming up, Updike said. “They're going to need the room, it's going to be a zoo in July, it's a few months away,” Suriano said. Ford's statement is not a clear indication of missing parts needed for their F-150s. However, we can expect these trucks to clear the MIS lots and be in dealerships soon. Register on our Newsletter 10 AND YouTube page to get the latest local news and weather. Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.



