Investigate the roles of military and political actors in the flooding of Derna, Libya

Six months after the catastrophic floods in Derna killed at least 4,352 people, left thousands missing and displaced nearly 45,000 people, Libyan authorities have avoided investigating the responsibility of powerful military and political actors in the catastrophic death toll and have failed to ensure that all those affected were given equal access to compensation, Amnesty International said today.

A new report, In a few seconds, everything changed: The elusive justice and compensation for the survivors of the Derna flood, highlights the fact that both the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), in de facto control of the disaster-stricken areas, failed to issue adequate warnings and take other measures key to risk mitigation ahead of Hurricane Daniel, which caused the collapse of two dams upstream from Derna.

It also examines how the two rival authorities mismanaged the response, including failing to investigate the responsibility of those in positions of power to protect people's right to life, health and other human rights, as part of criminal investigations into the disaster. of Derna. While they offered financial compensation to thousands of those affected, the process was marred by delays and the discriminatory exclusion of refugees, migrants and some displaced Libyan Derna residents in western Libya.

Six months after the floods, Libyan authorities have yet to fully investigate whether powerful military and political figures failed to protect people's right to life, health and other human rights leading to such profound loss and destruction, he said. Bassam Al Kantar, Amnesty Internationals Libya. Researcher.

Accountability and assurances that Libyans will not see a repeat of this tragedy are all the more urgent given the increasing likelihood of global warming resulting in other climate-induced disasters, exacerbated by Libya's aging and poorly maintained infrastructure, fragmentation of political institutions and the power possessed. by irresponsible militia and armed groups.

Since the disaster, the LAAF and associated armed groups have also cracked down on people criticizing Libyan authorities for their lack of preparedness and response to the crisis, with at least one person still arbitrarily detained.

The report is based on the accounts of 65 individuals affected by the floods or involved in the crisis response, as well as a review of official statements and documents and reports from relevant government bodies and UN agencies.

Amnesty International shared its findings and recommendations with the Tripoli-based Public Prosecutor's office, the LAAF Chief of Staff and the Acting Prime Minister of the Eastern-based National Stability Government, which is allied with the LAAF, seeking their response. The response of the Public Prosecutor is reflected in the analysis of the organizations. No responses were received from other officials in time for publication.

Crisis mismanagement

Conflicting instructions, insufficient warnings and the imposition of curfews in some of the worst-hit areas by de facto authorities in eastern Libya ahead of Storm Daniel contributed to the high death toll, experts say. While some residents of Derna were advised to evacuate, hard-hit areas such as Wadi Derna were overlooked. Ten minutes after the dams burst at 2:50 a.m. on September 11, 2023, the Ministry of Water Resources announced that the aging dams were at capacity, asking downstream residents to evacuate, but by then it was too late. The World Meteorological Organization estimated that the devastating loss of life in Derna could have been avoided with proper warnings and evacuations.

Khadija, a 20-year-old woman from Derna, who was at home with her family in the Wadi al-Warsh neighborhood when the floods struck, described the horrific experience to Amnesty International:

We went outside and saw corpses, the extent of the destruction, and people carrying the bodies of their relatives in shrouds over their shoulders. I heard the screams of mothers and children. I searched for my family members, but I couldn't find anyone. After a week, I learned that the people who lived in the same area had all died. In our street, where 31 people lived, only four survived.

No trace of the father and twin sister was found.

Six months later, thousands remain missing and survivors continue to face the anguish of not knowing the burial sites of their missing loved ones, especially as local authorities and volunteers rushed to bury thousands of bodies in mass graves without proper identification.

The authorities also did not introduce specific measures to facilitate the issuance of death certificates for those missing from the floods, needed to receive widows' pensions and other state aid, with women who lost their husbands most affected.

Amnesty International's investigation also reveals the failure of both the GNU and the de facto authorities in eastern Libya to ensure timely and equitable access to aid and financial compensation for those affected by the devastating floods in Derna.

In the absence of meaningful prospects for accountability at the local level, the international community must stand by survivors and victims' families by supporting efforts to establish an international mechanism. Bassam Al Kantar, Amnesty International

Despite the distribution of financial compensation to some 13,000 affected individuals, some displaced families in western Libya, as well as refugees and migrants were excluded. Delays and fear of reprisals from the LAAF also deterred others from seeking help, particularly those perceived to oppose the eastern authorities.

Despite estimates of thousands affected, authorities failed to address the specific needs and circumstances of refugees and migrants after the floods, including failing to facilitate their evacuation from disaster-stricken areas and return to their countries of origin or provide information to the families of the dead. or absent. Some GNS decrees that provide support measures for those affected, such as for children who lost their parents and the waiver of fees for replacing official documents apply only to Libyans.

Brutal tactics to stifle dissent

In the immediate aftermath of the crisis, the LAAF stepped up its good use of brutal tactics to stifle dissent and curtail independent civil society and media. The LAAF and associated armed groups arbitrarily arrested at least nine people who publicly criticized the authorities' mismanagement of the crisis or joined protests on 18 September 2023 calling for accountability.

For example, the Internal Security Agency (ISA) affiliated with the LAAF arbitrarily arrested Libyan activist Al-Numan al-Jazwi, 46, in Derna on September 16, 2023, while he was filming aid distribution efforts. He remains arbitrarily detained without charge or trial and is denied access to his family and lawyer.

The Libyan authorities, and those in de facto control of eastern Libya, must refrain from targeting or discriminating against anyone based on their political or other opinions, migration status or relocation to western Libya, or lack of documentation. They must immediately release all those who have been arbitrarily arrested solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and end reprisals against those who criticize their response to the disaster, said Bassam Al Kantar .

Justice remains elusive

Libya's Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Amnesty International that it has opened criminal investigations against 16 current or former officials, including the head and two members of the Derna Municipal Council, as well as officials responsible for water management, dam infrastructure and reconstruction. The Dernas. Their trial is continuing on the charge of neglecting or refusing to perform official duty, where 14 are kept in custody.

Despite these prosecutions, high-ranking officials and commanders, as well as members of powerful armed groups, have not been investigated, much less prosecuted, raising fears that they will evade justice.

Criminal investigations into the Derna disaster have taken place amid a prevailing climate of impunity for crimes under international law and other serious human rights violations in Libya. Instead of holding accountable powerful commanders and members of militias and armed groups reasonably suspected of such crimes, successive governments have integrated them into state institutions and rewarded them with accolades, salaries and positions of power.

In the absence of meaningful prospects for accountability at the local level, the international community must stand by survivors and victims' families by supporting efforts to establish an international mechanism with a monitoring and investigative component and a mandate to investigate alleged violations of of international humanitarian law and Human rights abuses by all parties in Libya, including the facts and circumstances surrounding the loss of life and destruction in the context of storm Daniel, said Bassam Al Kantar.

Background

Libya is fragmented between two entities competing for legitimacy, governance and territorial control. The GNU controls Tripoli and most of western Libya, while the LAAF controls most of eastern and southern Libya and is allied with the GNS. Each entity is supported by militias and/or armed groups, which operate with varying degrees of independence and often have their own command and control structures. Thus, state institutions are also divided, with separate ministers in eastern and western Libya.