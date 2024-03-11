“Zone of Interest” First UK international feature win

Area of ​​InterestGerman-language Holocaust drama directed by Jonathan Glazer and starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller has won the UK its first Oscar for best international film at the 2024 Oscars.

In his acceptance speech for his Cannes Grand Prix winner, Glazer linked the film's theme to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Hamas's October 7 terror attacks on Israel have prompted the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a The ground invasion in Gaza that has now left over 30,000 Palestinians dead.

“All of our choices were made to reflect and face us in the present,” Glazer told the audience, which had given him a standing ovation after his victory. “Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst.”

Glazer went on to explain how the film, which focuses on the daily life of the family of one of the top Nazi generals in Auschwitz against the literal backdrop of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust, draws a direct line between the past and the present.

“For now, we stand here as people who reject their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people – be it the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack in Gaza – all the victims of this dehumanization… how can we resist?” Glazer asked.

Glazer, who is Jewish, later dedicated the film's win to Alexandria, a 90-year-old woman he met while working on the film who inspired one of the main characters in Area of ​​Interest. She had worked for the Polish resistance at the age of 12, leaving apples for prisoners as she cycled through Auschwitz. In the film, scenes inspired by Alexandria's human acts are shot with thermal cameras, making the young actress recreating her noble deed glow against a dark landscape; the director referred to Alexandria from the stage as “the girl who shines in the film, as she did in life”.

“She lived in the house where we shot,” Glazer said Guardian. “We used her bike and the dress the actor is wearing was her dress. Sadly, she died a few weeks after we spoke.”

Area of ​​Interest sees Friedel play Rudolf Höss, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, with Hüller playing his wife, Hedwig.

“Our emotional and political culture is closer to that of the author than we think. Area of ​​Interest producer James Wilson said recently THR. “Not in the sense of wanting to kill another ethnic group, but in terms of these are the aspirations for which we are prepared not to think about who is excluded from those dreams of comfort and security. In some ways, our comfort and safety can be built on the exclusion of those people.”

THR reviewer David Rooney called out of Area of ​​Interest a “harrowing Holocaust drama like no other,” also in his review: “Loosely adapted from the Martin Amis novel, the British director's fourth film focuses on a camp commandant's family living their bucolic dream life just over the wall from Auschwitz. “

The victory marks a record. The UK has been nominated in this category twice before, but has never actually won an Oscar. Previous nominations were for Paul Turner's 1993 biopic Wales Against the War White Peacebased on the life of poet Ellis Humphrey Evans who was killed in World War I and Paul Morrison's 1999 drama of forbidden love Solomon and Gaenorabout an Orthodox Jewish man in early 20th century Wales who falls in love with a Gentile woman.

Area of ​​Interest won the international Oscar against strong competition. Other films nominated in this category were I captain (Italy), Perfect day (Japan), Snow society (Spain), and Teacher's Hall (Germany).