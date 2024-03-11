'Zone of Interest' director condemns war in Gaza as he accepts Oscar





LOS ANGELES (AP) The shocking drama of the Holocaust Area of ​​Interestwhich explores issues of cooperation while depicting the ordinary life of a Nazi family in their home adjacent to the Auschwitz death camp, won the Academy Award for Best International Film. Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst, said writer-director Jonathan Glazer. For now we stand here as people who reject their Jewishness and the Holocaust by being kidnapped by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Be it the victims of October 7 in Israel, or the ongoing attack in Gaza, all the victims, this humanization, how can we resist? The Glazers' reference to Israel's war in Gaza came next pro-Palestinian protester heavy traffic around the Dolby Theatre with the launch of the Oscars. IN its reviewAssociated Press Jocelyn Noveck wrote that Glazer has found a way to convey the evil of Nazism without ever describing the horror itself. But though it escapes our sight, horror assaults our senses in other, more profound ways. Glazer said he hopes the film will draw attention to current conflicts in the world. All our choices are made to reflect and confront us in the present. Not to say, look what they did then, rather look what we do now, he said. Sandra Hler, one of the film's stars, cried as Glazer's hands shook as he read his acceptance speech. Hler plays Hedwig, the wife of Rudolf Hss (Christian Friedel), the bloody commandant of Auschwitz. The film was the UK's submission to the Oscars. In the film, the couple and their children go about their daily routines living in a house just on the other side of a stone wall from the gas chambers. Hss spends his workdays overseeing the processing of trainloads of people, most of whom are sent straight to their deaths. Then he comes home, where he and Hedwig share meals, celebrate birthdays, read their children bedtime stories, and make vacation plans. Glazer loosely adapted the script from 2014 Martin Amis novel of the same name, but chose to depict the real-life commander. Aiming for chilling accuracy, the director pieced together the history of the Hss family and built the set for their home about 200 yards (183 meters) from where the real one once stood. The area of ​​interest was also shortlisted for best photograph, making it the favorite to win in the international category. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Sound, which it won; best director, which Christopher Nolan took for best picture winner Oppenheimer; and the adapted screenplay, which went to Cord Jefferson for American Fiction. Hler was nominated for Best Actress for Anatomy of a Fall, but the award went to Emma Stone on poor things. Last year it was the winner of the best international film All quiet on the Western Fronta German-language film set in World War I. Also nominated for Best International Film Were Snow society (Spain), Teachers' Hall (Germany), I captain (Italy) and Perfect day (Japan). Everything you need to know about the Oscars 2024: ___ For more Oscars 2024 coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/best-international-film-2024-oscars-winner-3bfe76af4d45930520d6ec143c2b33bc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos