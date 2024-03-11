The United Airlines plane was forced to return to the Chicago airport due to maintenance problems

CHICAGO (CBS) – A United Airlines flight was forced to return to O'Hare Airport after a maintenance problem Saturday morning.

Airbus 320 Flight 2137 was en route to Salt Lake City International Airport when a possible oil warning light problem occurred, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Five crew members and 149 passengers were on board at the time.

The flight landed safely around 11am and passengers were disembarked at the gate. Customers were able to fly to Salt Lake City on a new plane.

It's been a tough week for airlines, especially Chicago-based United.

On Friday night, a United flight from San Francisco to Mexico City made an emergency landing in Los Angeles due to a problem with the hydraulic system.

Earlier Friday, a United plane skidded off the runway after landing in Houston.

On Thursday, two cars on the ground were damaged when a wheel fell off a United flight from San Francisco.

And an American Airlines plane leaving the gate clipped a parked Frontier plane.

On Monday, a United flight caught fire after bubble wrap was inhaled into the engine.

The FAA is investigating all of these incidents.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating the Jan. 5 door explosion on an Alaska Airlines flight. At issue is whether Boeing followed the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement. Boeing entered into that agreement and paid $2.5 billion after two deadly crashes involving 737 Max planes in 2017 and 2018.

