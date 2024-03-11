Pilots fall asleep during Batik Air flight in Indonesia, going off course





Two pilots of a plane carrying 157 others people fell asleep mid-flight, causing the plane to deviate from its intended route, according to a preliminary report by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee. The pilots were conducting a Batik Air flight on January 25 when they both fell asleep at the same time for about 28 minutes. the report says. The plane, with 153 passengers and four crew members, had taken off from Kendari, southeast of Sulawesi island, and was bound for Jakarta, a flight of two hours and 35 minutes. The report did not identify the pilots, describing only the pilot-in-command as a 32-year-old Indonesian and the second-in-command as a 28-year-old Indonesian. Both were deemed fit to fly after passing health checks and returning negative alcohol tests, the report said. When the flight reached a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet, about 30 minutes after takeoff, the pilot in command asked the deputy for permission to rest, which was granted. The pilot in command fell asleep and woke up a little under an hour later. The pilot-in-command then asked his cabin mate if he wanted to sleep, but the second-in-command declined, according to the report, so the first pilot continued to sleep while the deputy remained in control of the aircraft. After contacting the Jakarta area control center, the second pilot accidentally fell asleep, the report said, noting that when the control center later tried to contact the pilots, there was no response. Several attempts to contact BTK6723 were made by the Jakarta ACC, including asking other pilots to call BTK6723, the report said. None of the calls were answered by the pilots of BTK6723. Twenty-eight minutes after the last transmission recorded by the second pilot, the first pilot awoke and was aware that the plane was not on the correct flight path, the report said. The pilot put the flight back on track and the plane landed in Jakarta, the report said. Passengers and employees on board the flight were not injured and there was no damage to the plane, the report said. According to the report, the co-pilot was caring for his 1-month-old twins at home, had trouble sleeping and had moved residences the day before the flight. The Ministry of Transport strongly reprimands Batik Air for the incident, said Indonesia's director of civil aviation, Maria Kristi Endah Murni, according to French Media Agency. We will conduct an investigation and review of the night flight operation in Indonesia in relation to Fatigue Risk Management for Batik Air and all flight operators, she said in a statement. AFP reported, citing a Batik Air statement, that the two pilots had been temporarily suspended. Batik Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Worldwide, the airline industry has long faced the issue of fatigue among staff members, particularly pilots and cabin crew members. or survey conducted in July among 6,893 pilots in Europe by an aviation safety consultancy for the European Cockpit Association, found that 3 out of 4 pilots fell asleep while flying an airplane in the month before the survey. In 2022, Wizz Air's managing director faced backlash from unions and pilot representatives after asking tired staff to go the extra mile amid absences, Sky News reported. In August, The Washington Post reported that US federal authorities were investigating nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of falsifying their medical records to hide that they were receiving benefits for mental health disorders and other serious conditions they could classify as as unfit to fly. 5,000 pilots suspected of concealing major health problems. Most are still flying.

