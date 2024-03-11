“Zone of Interest” First UK international feature win





Area of ​​InterestGerman-language Holocaust drama directed by Jonathan Glazer and starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller has won the UK its first Oscar for best international film at the 2024 Oscars. In his acceptance speech for his Cannes Grand Prix winner, Glazer linked the film's theme to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Hamas's October 7 terror attacks on Israel have prompted the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a The ground invasion in Gaza that has now left over 30,000 Palestinians dead. “All of our choices were made to reflect and face us in the present,” Glazer told the audience, which had given him a standing ovation after his victory. “Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst.” Glazer went on to explain how the film, which focuses on the daily life of the family of one of the top Nazi generals in Auschwitz against the literal backdrop of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust, draws a direct line between the past and the present. “For now, we stand here as people who reject their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people – be it the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack in Gaza – all the victims of this dehumanization… how can we resist?” Glazer asked. Glazer, who is Jewish, later dedicated the film's win to Alexandria, a 90-year-old woman he met while working on the film who inspired one of the main characters in Area of ​​Interest. She had worked for the Polish resistance at the age of 12, leaving apples for prisoners as she cycled through Auschwitz. In the film, scenes inspired by Alexandria's human acts are shot with thermal cameras, making the young actress recreating her noble deed glow against a dark landscape; the director referred to Alexandria from the stage as “the girl who shines in the film, as she did in life”. “She lived in the house where we shot,” Glazer said Guardian. “We used her bike and the dress the actor is wearing was her dress. Sadly, she died a few weeks after we spoke.” Area of ​​Interest sees Friedel play Rudolf Höss, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, with Hüller playing his wife, Hedwig. “Our emotional and political culture is closer to that of the author than we think. Area of ​​Interest producer James Wilson said recently THR. “Not in the sense of wanting to kill another ethnic group, but in terms of these are the aspirations for which we are prepared not to think about who is excluded from those dreams of comfort and security. In some ways, our comfort and safety can be built on the exclusion of those people.” THR reviewer David Rooney called out of Area of ​​Interest a “harrowing Holocaust drama like no other,” also in his review: “Loosely adapted from the Martin Amis novel, the British director's fourth film focuses on a camp commandant's family living their bucolic dream life just over the wall from Auschwitz. “ The victory marks a record. The UK has been nominated in this category twice before, but has never actually won an Oscar. Previous nominations were for Paul Turner's 1993 biopic Wales Against the War White Peacebased on the life of poet Ellis Humphrey Evans who was killed in World War I and Paul Morrison's 1999 drama of forbidden love Solomon and Gaenorabout an Orthodox Jewish man in early 20th century Wales who falls in love with a Gentile woman. Area of ​​Interest won the international Oscar against strong competition. Other films nominated in this category were I captain (Italy), Perfect day (Japan), Snow society (Spain), and Teacher's Hall (Germany).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/oscars-2024-the-zone-of-interest-uk-first-international-feature-award-win-gaza-statement-1235839564/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos