Webber International wins Sunday morning against the Saints





Next game: vs. Dordt 3/11/2024 | 4:45 in the afternoon Tuesday 11 (Monday) / 16:45 vs. Dordt History Babson Park, Fla. –Saints took on Webber International Warriors in a tough tie today (March 10). The Saints battled hard but were no match for the Warriors pitchers. The Warriors kept most innings to three-up, three-down and gave little room to hits or walks. The Saints took advantage of a poor performance by the Warriors and were able to score one. This moves the Saints to 6-10 on the season after today's result. Webber International 11, Aquinas 1 (7 innings) Webber started the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first. This was a tough start for the Saints. The bottom of the second added two for the Warriors making it 6-0 in the top of the third inning. Within the first two games, the outfield was busy with outs caught by RF Nathan Wilcox CF Nicolas Verdugo and LF Dawson Shearer . In the third inning, the Warriors were able to add three more runs to the tally. Kudos to the Warriors pitcher for not allowing a Saints hit until the bottom of the fourth. Ramsey Bousseau hit a single for the Saints to put a hit on the board. The Saints scored in the fifth inning with a walk from Landon Mueller a single from Jayden Timer and a SAC struck by Ryan Gillings . That put Mueller and Timmer in scoring position. Mueller scored on a wild pitch by the Warriors before the inning ended. The Warriors added another run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 11-1 the final score. Pitching for the Saints were Mark Kalahar , Ethan Bowen AND Blake Waibel . The next one The Saints take on Dordt University on March 11 at Myrtle Lake Park. Dordt is 6-13 on the season and this will be the final doubleheader of their spring break road trip.

