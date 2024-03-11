Women informal cross-border traders are facing monumental obstacles, ratification of this international convention can help them

By Mandipa Machacha and Sasha Middleton

Across southern Africa, millions of people, mostly women and girls, are engaged informal cross-border trade, shouldering heavy burdens and navigating bureaucratic hurdles just to make ends meet. This trade, valued at 17.6 billion dollars by the African Development Bank, makes up an important part of intra-regional trade, yet the women who run it often face exploitation and violence with few options.

On International Women's Day, it is imperative to highlight the challenges faced and the transformative potential of the International Labor Organizations (ILO). Convention 190 in the protection of their rights.

ILO Convention 190, officially titled the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019, is a fundamental instrument designed to eradicate violence and harassment at work. While its importance resonates across sectors, its potential impact on women informal workers is particularly significant.

One of the main merits of Convention 190 lies in its broad definition of violence and harassment, including not only physical violence but also psychological and economic harm. This broader reach is essential for women informal workers who, beyond facing physical threats, often endure economic coercion and psychological abuse at work.

Informal Cross-Border Trade (ICBT) involves the exchange of goods and services between countries outside of formal trade channels, characterized by small-scale transactions, limited documentation and informal customs procedures. It is dominated by women, many of whom live in poverty and have access to very few resources.

Working is a struggle at the best of times. For the women informal traders who cross the border every day, things are infinitely more difficult. As one woman told Amnesty International:

Sometimes they (the police) confiscate your passport to force you to give them your phone number and whatever, because people are getting on the bus and you might get left behind. You are obliged to give your phone number because you will be using that route again,

Despite the fact that abuses are relatively common at some border points, it is worrying that currently only three countries in Southern Africa, South Africa, Namibia and Mauritius, have ratified the Convention.

Another admirable aspect of Convention 190 is that it emphasizes prevention, protection and redress, providing a comprehensive framework for protecting the rights of women informal workers, providing a framework for empowering these women and holding perpetrators accountable. . Implementing the Convention and developing effective policies to ensure that these workers are not only protected but also equipped with the tools to seek redress for violations would go a long way in empowering women engaged in informal cross-border trade. These tools may include access to legal aid and support services, training on their rights and how to report violations, establishing hotlines or reporting mechanisms specifically for cross-border traffickers, and creating awareness campaigns to educate women on rights. their legal and available resources. By providing these resources and support systems, women can more confidently navigate the challenges they face, seek justice when necessary, and actively participate in cross-border trade without fear of exploitation or harm.

Ratification of Convention 190 also aligns with the broader global agenda for gender equality, exemplified by United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By prioritizing the rights of women informal workers, nations can contribute substantially to the achievement of Goal 5, which aims to end all forms of discrimination and violence against women.

In addition, Convention 190 provides a valuable platform for social dialogue. Involving women informal workers in policy discussions and decision-making processes is vital to creating effective and relevant interventions. Recommendation 206, which accompanies ILO Convention 190, further emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the voices of informal workers, particularly women, are heard in policy development and implementation. This is consistent with the principle that social dialogue should reflect the needs and aspirations of all participants. It recognizes the agency of women informal workers in shaping policies that directly affect their lives. Accepting existing treaties as The Maputo Protocol AND KSAZ Protocol on Gender and Developmentwhich have been ratified by many Southern African states but not fully implemented, it is important to recognize Convention 190 as an additional step towards addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by women, including those in informal employment.

Ratification of ILO Convention 190, which was designed to address the unique challenges faced by women informal workers in cross-border trade, is not only a legal obligation; it is a moral imperative. As nations strive for inclusive and sustainable development, ensuring the rights, safety and well-being of women informal workers must be at the top of their agendas. The transformative power of Convention 190 can pave the way for a fairer and more equal future for these resilient women who contribute significantly to our global economy.

Recognizing the importance of informal work, especially its feminization, and recognizing the vital role played by women informal workers is essential to achieving sustainable and inclusive development. The ratification of ILO Convention 190 is a clarion call for nations to recognize the invaluable role played by women informal workers and take decisive steps towards ensuring the protection of their rights and dignity. By doing so, nations can collectively build a world of work where all individuals, regardless of the formality of their employment, are treated with respect, equality and humanity.

This Opinion article first appeared in South Africa Daily Maverick.

Mandipa Machacha is an Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Adviser at Amnesty International

Sasha Middleton is an Executive Coordinator at Amnesty International