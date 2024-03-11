Princess of Wales apologizes for confusion after media pulls photo over tampering concerns – NBC New York





Major international news agencies on Sunday pulled a newly released image of the United Kingdom's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her three children.

The AP said it appeared “the source manipulated the image”, while Reuters said part of the sleeve of Princess Charlotte's cardigan showed evidence of editing.

Photo agencies do not distribute news images that are “overly edited”.

The photo was released by the royal family on Sunday to mark Mother's Day, following weeks of online speculation about the Princess of Wales' health. Britain's Princess of Wales on Monday apologized for any confusion caused after international news agencies retracted a photo shared by the royal family, saying it did not meet their editorial standards. "Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to apologize for any confusion the family photo we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating has a very happy Mother's Day," Kate said, Princess of Wales, on the X social media platform. Kensington Palace was pressured to respond after the Associated Press, Getty Images, AFP and Reuters issued a so-called kill notice on the image, indicating that they would not continue to publish it and that it should not be widely circulated. The image of Kate, surrounded by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was released earlier on Sunday. Online commenters had asked questions about other details in the image, including a section of the background wall that didn't seem to line up properly, and the leaves on the trees in the background. As of Monday morning, the image remained posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales account on social media platform X. The post includes a caption that says Happy Mother's Day and says the photo was taken by the Prince of Wales in 2024. Kensington Palace said the photo was taken by Prince William at the family home in Windsor earlier this month. The Princess of Wales is currently on a break from royal duties following abdominal surgery in January. Further details about the operation have not been released. Kensington Palace previously announced that she was unlikely to return to public engagements until after Easter, at the end of March. The image and social media post were Kate's first message since then, and were seen by some as a response to social media speculation about her whereabouts and health. Her office earlier this month said it would only provide "significant updates". King Charles has also suspended royal duties while being treated for an unspecified form of cancer. Correction: Kensington Palace said the photo was taken of Prince William at the family home in Windsor earlier this month. An earlier version got the time wrong.

