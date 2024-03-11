News roundup: Foreign media on Kazakhstan's role as a middle power, Trans-Caspian International Shipping Route and more

ASTANA Astana Times has selected a selection of articles from global media on news about Kazakhstan. This week's roundup of foreign media covers Kazakhstan's emergence as a middle power, the Middle Corridor, the upcoming Nauryz holiday and more.

Kazakhstan prepares the return of the Przewalskis horse to the steppe

EFEcomunica published one ITEM on March 1 reporting that several European zoos are participating in a new international project to return endangered Przewalski's horses to their natural habitat in Kazakhstan.

According to Miroslav Bobek, director of the Prague Zoo, two Czech Air Force CASA C-295 aircraft with eight horses on board will depart from Prague and Berlin on June 2 for the Kazakh city of Arkalyk in central Kazakhstan, from where they will the horses are released. in the steppe.

Kazakh association to celebrate Nauryz

Online news service Chronicle.lu releasing an announcement on March 6 made by Asbl for Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Cooperation regarding the upcoming spring celebration of welcoming the vernal equinox Nauryz on March 30 in Luxembourg.

This year, the celebration will include the Turkish Youth Ensemble from Budapest (Hungary), with those attending enjoying music from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Trkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary and other nations. In addition, they can enjoy Kazakh and other Central Asian dishes, including Nauryz Kozhe, which is prepared only once a year.

Kazakhstan emerges as a middle power and the implications for Western relations

EU Reporter published an extensive opinion piece ITEM on March 6 about Kazakhstan's role as a middle power.

A recent report from the German think tank, the Foundation for Science and Policy, has categorized Kazakhstan as a middle power, a nation with considerable influence in the global political and economic arena, but less than a major global power, – writes Genevieve Donnellon-May. , research associate at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

This is a stark contrast to just over 30 years ago, when the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and played a modest role in international relations. Kazakhstan's rise reflects how quickly global politics has evolved over the past three decades, the article says.

In addition to the broader geopolitical context, the author writes about three main reasons why Kazakhstan's star is rising: the country's multi-vector foreign policy, the production of metals and rare earth minerals, and its energy sector.

Kazakhstan and Russia to exploit the transit potential

The Times of Central Asia published one ITEM on March 5 reports on the working visit of Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenovs to Moscow to attend a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

At the top of the agenda was the North-South international transport corridor, and in particular, the railway section connecting Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran, the article points out.

Russia and Kazakhstan share the world's longest land border spanning over 7,500 kilometers. Noting that the most important transit routes in Eurasia pass through our countries, Mishustin emphasized the great potential for cooperation in transport and logistics.

Unlocking the potential of the Middle Corridor: World Bank study presented at a regional event in Tbilisi

On February 27, a hybrid regional event organized by the World Bank discussed a comprehensive study on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, reported Georgia Today February 29.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of expected demand for the Middle Corridor and provides a detailed diagnosis of infrastructure, logistics service capacity and constraints in three countries along this route, which includes Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan, the article said.

The event, titled Unlocking the Potential of the Middle Corridor, served as a platform for collaborative discussions on improving the operational efficiency of the Middle Corridor and addressing existing bottlenecks.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss increasing freight transport along the Middle Corridor

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discussed increasing freight transport along the Middle Corridor, reported March 5 trend.

The delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev held talks with the delegation of Azerbaijan led by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the parties discussed the expansion of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the possibility of participation in joint projects, the increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil along various routes and the increase in the transportation of goods along the Middle Corridor.

The parties agreed to take appropriate steps towards the completion of the construction of the Caspian underwater optical line connecting Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan as part of the Digital Silk Road project. They also plan to prepare a technical specification document soon to start a feasibility study of the project for power supply along the Central Asia-Europe route.