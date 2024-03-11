International
News roundup: Foreign media on Kazakhstan's role as a middle power, Trans-Caspian International Shipping Route and more
ASTANA Astana Times has selected a selection of articles from global media on news about Kazakhstan. This week's roundup of foreign media covers Kazakhstan's emergence as a middle power, the Middle Corridor, the upcoming Nauryz holiday and more.
Kazakhstan prepares the return of the Przewalskis horse to the steppe
EFEcomunica published one ITEM on March 1 reporting that several European zoos are participating in a new international project to return endangered Przewalski's horses to their natural habitat in Kazakhstan.
According to Miroslav Bobek, director of the Prague Zoo, two Czech Air Force CASA C-295 aircraft with eight horses on board will depart from Prague and Berlin on June 2 for the Kazakh city of Arkalyk in central Kazakhstan, from where they will the horses are released. in the steppe.
Kazakh association to celebrate Nauryz
Online news service Chronicle.lu releasing an announcement on March 6 made by Asbl for Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Cooperation regarding the upcoming spring celebration of welcoming the vernal equinox Nauryz on March 30 in Luxembourg.
This year, the celebration will include the Turkish Youth Ensemble from Budapest (Hungary), with those attending enjoying music from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Trkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary and other nations. In addition, they can enjoy Kazakh and other Central Asian dishes, including Nauryz Kozhe, which is prepared only once a year.
Kazakhstan emerges as a middle power and the implications for Western relations
EU Reporter published an extensive opinion piece ITEM on March 6 about Kazakhstan's role as a middle power.
A recent report from the German think tank, the Foundation for Science and Policy, has categorized Kazakhstan as a middle power, a nation with considerable influence in the global political and economic arena, but less than a major global power, – writes Genevieve Donnellon-May. , research associate at the Asia Society Policy Institute.
This is a stark contrast to just over 30 years ago, when the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and played a modest role in international relations. Kazakhstan's rise reflects how quickly global politics has evolved over the past three decades, the article says.
In addition to the broader geopolitical context, the author writes about three main reasons why Kazakhstan's star is rising: the country's multi-vector foreign policy, the production of metals and rare earth minerals, and its energy sector.
Kazakhstan and Russia to exploit the transit potential
The Times of Central Asia published one ITEM on March 5 reports on the working visit of Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenovs to Moscow to attend a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
At the top of the agenda was the North-South international transport corridor, and in particular, the railway section connecting Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran, the article points out.
Russia and Kazakhstan share the world's longest land border spanning over 7,500 kilometers. Noting that the most important transit routes in Eurasia pass through our countries, Mishustin emphasized the great potential for cooperation in transport and logistics.
Unlocking the potential of the Middle Corridor: World Bank study presented at a regional event in Tbilisi
On February 27, a hybrid regional event organized by the World Bank discussed a comprehensive study on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, reported Georgia Today February 29.
The report provides an in-depth assessment of expected demand for the Middle Corridor and provides a detailed diagnosis of infrastructure, logistics service capacity and constraints in three countries along this route, which includes Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan, the article said.
The event, titled Unlocking the Potential of the Middle Corridor, served as a platform for collaborative discussions on improving the operational efficiency of the Middle Corridor and addressing existing bottlenecks.
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss increasing freight transport along the Middle Corridor
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discussed increasing freight transport along the Middle Corridor, reported March 5 trend.
The delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev held talks with the delegation of Azerbaijan led by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.
According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the parties discussed the expansion of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the possibility of participation in joint projects, the increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil along various routes and the increase in the transportation of goods along the Middle Corridor.
The parties agreed to take appropriate steps towards the completion of the construction of the Caspian underwater optical line connecting Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan as part of the Digital Silk Road project. They also plan to prepare a technical specification document soon to start a feasibility study of the project for power supply along the Central Asia-Europe route.
|
Sources
2/ https://astanatimes.com/2024/03/news-digest-foreign-media-on-kazakhstans-role-as-middle-power-trans-caspian-international-transport-route-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- News roundup: Foreign media on Kazakhstan's role as a middle power, Trans-Caspian International Shipping Route and more
- Jacksonville State plays in the CUSA Tournament against Florida International
- Al Pacino does not announce the nominees for best picture at the 2024 Oscars
- Ricard Perfect in Issue 23/24 Softball's 8-0 Run-Rule Win at Coastal Carolina
- Stronger together, the Commonwealth celebrates a significant 75-year milestone
- Violence in Haiti: American forces arrive for evacuations and security of the American embassy
- Bollywood Show: the show “170 years ago…” won over the Moulin public on Saturday evening
- NE10 with eight men's and women's basketball programs selected for the NCAA Eastern Regional Championships
- Princess of Wales apologizes for confusion after media pulls photo over tampering concerns – NBC New York
- Modi government likely to notify rules of Citizenship Amendment Act today
- Jokowi Rumored to Join Golkar Party, Airlangga Responds Positively
- Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment