Joint Ministerial Statement on Commonwealth Day





11 March 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada The Honorable Mlanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, issued the following statement today to mark Commonwealth Day: The modern Commonwealth is committed to democracy, human rights, sustainable development and international cooperation. As we look towards the 75th anniversary of its founding in April, we have an opportunity to reflect on the strength that our diversity represents for Commonwealth member states and for the association itself. A key strength of the Commonwealth is the support it provides to its small states, including greater access to education, funding to build resilience and a forum for collaboration to advance mutual priorities on the global stage. This year's theme A Resilient Shared Future: Transforming Our Common Wealth is also the theme for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, to be held in October in Samoa. We look forward to the opportunity to underscore Canada's commitment to the Commonwealth and the region, including the Indo-Pacific Strategy and our feminist foreign policy. Canada is the Commonwealth's second largest funder, with more than $14 million in contributions in the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year. We also serve as a member of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, a core group of Commonwealth foreign ministers , which is focused on addressing situations in Commonwealth countries and upholding Commonwealth Charter values, including democracy and human rights. Canada proudly hosts the Commonwealth of Learning, located in British Columbia. In June 2023, Canada announced a new grant agreement with the organization to implement a $6 million project to provide education and skills development support to 75,000 women and girls from diverse communities in Bangladesh, Malawi, Mozambique, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. On this Commonwealth Day, we focus on building a resilient future that leaves no one behind. The Commonwealth has long been a unique, values-based forum, and we will continue to promote discussion and interaction between developed and developing countries to expand shared understandings, build consensus and spur action. Related links

