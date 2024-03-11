Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apologizes for editing Mother's Day photo





By Rob Picheta | CNN Catherine, Princess of Wales has taken responsibility and apologized for an edited official photo that was recalled by a number of international news agencies over concerns it had been doctored. Kate said she regretted any confusion caused by the image, as her experiment with photo editing sparked scrutiny for Kensington Palace and added to the confusion over Kate's prolonged absence from the public eye. The picture, released on Sunday to mark Mother's Day in the UK, was the first official photo of Kate since she underwent abdominal surgery in January. But a few hours after it was published by Kensington Palace, four major photo agencies has issued murder notices, expressing concern that it had been redacted. An initial review of the image by CNN identified at least two areas that appear to show some evidence of possible tampering, including Princess Charlotte's sleeve cuff and a left-side zipper on the Princess of Wales' jacket. Catherine wrote on X: Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to apologize for any confusion the family photo we shared yesterday caused. But the brief statement is unlikely to end questions about the photo. The palace did not provide further details on what aspects of the image Catherine was trying to edit, or whether the photo released was a composite combining multiple photos from the same shoot. Overlaying multiple images to create a composite is not an uncommon practice, but photo agencies that distribute photos to media around the world have strict editing guidelines and usually only allow very minor changes to be made to photos. Royals under increasing pressure The family traditionally releases a family photo on Mother's Day, but this year's image came amid a backdrop of intrigue and confusion due to Kate's extended absence following her surgery in January. Those questions were briefly dispelled on Sunday by the release of the image, which Kensington Palace said was taken of William, Prince of Wales. But the subsequent controversy only intensified the saga. Late Sunday evening, several major photo agencies sent out kill notices, advising clients to stop using the image. It had appeared on the front pages of several British newspapers and international news sites, including CNN, before concerns about it were identified. The Associated Press noted that upon closer inspection, it appears that the source manipulated the image. Agence France-Presse said it had withdrawn the photo due to an editorial problem. In a note to clients, the agency wrote: It has come to light that this photo released by Kensington Palace today of the Princess of Wales and her children has been altered and has therefore been pulled from AFP systems. PA Images and Getty Images also killed the photo. The palace has faced increasing public pressure to share more information about the future queen in recent weeks, but has maintained a firm stance on protecting her privacy. Amid a flurry of social media conspiracy theories about Kate's whereabouts, Kensington Palace reiterated late last month that it had made clear in January the timelines for the princess' recovery and that the guidance stands. Separately, a royal source told CNN that she continues to do well. She is not scheduled to make any official appearances until after Easter. The-CNN-Wire

