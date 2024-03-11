Skillmans Japanese postcard collection draws international attention · News · Lafayette College

History Prof. Paul Barclay presents the collection to the Japanese media team

By Bryan Hay

The mid-20th century postcards in the College Archives offer a rare glimpse into the deep concern felt by Japanese civilians about the plight of military friends and family at the end of World War II and continue to attract international attention.

Paul Barclay, professor of history and editor-in-chief of the East Asian Archives Image Collection, worked with a camera crew and reporter from NHK, Japan's public broadcasting system, during their visit to the Skillman Library last summer. A documentary about postcards was recently broadcast on NHK.

The 400 postcards in the collection were written in Japan in the months immediately following the end of World War II. Families and friends of Japanese soldiers sent postcards to POW camps and war zones in the Philippines with messages asking for information on their whereabouts and the condition of loved ones in the military. In the absence of a functioning Japanese postal system after the war, the postcards were never delivered.

The postcards found their way to Lafayette through a former Barclays student, Brett Doyle 11, whose father had stored them in boxes in the attic. He bought them years ago from an American soldier who served in the Pacific during the war.

They didn't know what they were, so they brought it to me. And I could read them and I loved the stories they held about what was going on in the minds of people living in Japan at the end of World War II, says Barclay, whose academic interests include Imperial Japan and the history of East Asia.

The Doyles donated the postcards to Lafayette, and digital copies were shown to staff at a national museum in Tokyo. Shortly thereafter, NHK learned of the collection and made arrangements to send a team to Lafayette College and interview Doyle's father at his home in Connecticut.

The museum in Tokyo actually did a lot of digging and realized that these postcards went to staging areas in Tokyo and Yokohama to be sent to the Philippines before the US occupation government had established any postwar infrastructure, Barclay says, putting apparently the postcards were either lost or never sent.

Many of the sentiments expressed in the cards are soft and sweet: Dad, we miss you. Come home soon; someone getting married; Americans are not that bad.

They are snapshots of life, notes Barclay as he focuses on a postcard made by schoolchildren and its delicate, abstract lithography. Some of them convey a hope that victory may still be possible. But most are quite precious and reflect everyday life and people missing their loved ones. There is one that says a favorite brand of beer will be waiting for them when they get home.

Barclay enjoys bringing his students to the Skillman Library to examine postcards and other items in the East Asian Image Collection.

It puts you in a different historical context, he says. Students look at this material and process it to think about it. They think about text and images, and a piece of correspondence that has materiality, weight, size and shape. The digital world has flattened it. Tangible and visual, these collections reveal an earlier world, showing how people once communicated with each other.

Together with NHK and his students, Barclay has shown the Japanese postcard collection to visitors from all over the United States and Japan, journalists and a Harvard University librarian.

The collection also softens the stereotypes about Japan we get from watching war movies, says Barclay. What is shared are common concerns that would resonate with anyone living in a war zone. They are modern people with meaningful relationships and concerns.

Learn more about Lafayette's collection of East Asian images.