Charlie Weiss presents at the International Academy of Trial Lawyers on the high-profile case of an innocent 28-year-old man | BCLP





BCLP partner Charles Weiss spoke at the meeting of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers on March 8. Charlie, along with client Lamar Johnson, recounted the 28-year-old case of Lamars wrongful conviction in St. Louis, Missouri, as documented on CBS 48 Hours. In October 1995, despite no motive or physical evidence linking the defendant to the crime, 20-year-old Lamar was falsely convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. IMPRISONMENT without the possibility of parole. The work of Lamar Johnson, himself, and the Midwest Innocence Project eventually led to confessions from those who committed the crime, an eyewitness confession that misidentified Lamar, and documentation showing that both the eyewitness and the jailhouse informant sought and received deals. . and benefits that were never disclosed to the defense. The firm's Charlie and Jonathan Potts were appointed special assistant prosecutors by the St. Louis prosecuting attorney. After a week-long trial in December 2022, Lamar was found not guilty and his sentence was vacated on Valentine's Day, 2023. Commercial and business disputes partner Charles Weiss is a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers – an invitation-only group of trial lawyers representing both sides of the Bar. With more than 40 years of experience in business and complex litigation, he has appeared in more than 30 federal district courts across the country and seven circuits of the Federal Courts of Appeals, the Court of Federal Claims and the State Supreme Court United. Charlie advises clients on a pro bono base who were wrongly convicted for crimes they did not commit. He has received full acquittals in five separate cases of innocence for people who were wrongly convicted of murder and served long prison terms.

