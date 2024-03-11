Plan for the economic growth refresh and a review of Plymouth's progress





Plymouth's local economy strategy is to receive a refresh to provide the city with clear direction and ambition for growth. bOx The council is working on a refresh which will include four main themes so that the city can play on its existing strengths as well as develop new areas of innovation and expertise. They are: Productive and high-value jobs By supporting our highest-value sectors, we will aim to raise wages, create more productive jobs and attract new business and investment. We are effectively at full employment in Plymouth, so to increase productivity it is vital that we work to create new high value opportunities and pathways for people to improve.

Inclusive growth fosters a prosperous economy that reduces inequality, is sustainable and serves the well-being of local people. Without targeted action and focus on specific areas and groups, there is a risk that many people will find it difficult to access work opportunities that make the most of their talents.

Committing Sustainable Growth resources to the green revolution is critical to the long-term survival of Plymouth's economy. While sustainable growth is a priority within the city's economic progress, Plymouth's unique selling point is as a maritime-focused city.

Civic Pride and Regeneration Plymouth prides itself on being the Britain of the Ocean and is one of Europe's most vibrant waterfront cities. Supporting strong communities and a sense of place is essential to cultivating a vibrant and attractive city to live, work, study and stay. Barcode Councilor Tudor Evans said: The current Growth Plan was written before the pandemic and so much has changed locally, nationally and globally, but saying it's important to take a moment to look at how far we've come in that time. In the last 12 months alone we have secured £100 million in grant funding for Plymouth's economic projects, which, with match funding, equates to over £200 million. We were talking about 4 million a month coming to Plymouth to create jobs and prosperity. It is a phenomenal achievement and not something that happens by itself. This depends on our staff and our partners working closely together to explore new opportunities. Much has already been achieved, but this is now about regrouping and looking forward with a fresh pair of eyes, to recognize the challenges businesses face and target support to help address them. Some of these challenges can also provide great opportunities for Plymouth businesses. We are facing a climate emergency, for example, and plan to reach net zero as a city, but the green revolution offers huge opportunities for businesses and educational institutions that are breaking new ground in areas we barely heard about a few years ago. seen. We want to make sure that Plymouth is in the best position to make the most of any funding or opportunities that come up. Intercity House A snapshot of funding prices and who from: Plymouth and South Devon Freeport (Department of Leveling and Communities) 25 m Plymouth National Marine Park (National Lottery Heritage Fund) 22m Waterside Regeneration and Blue/Green Abilities (Round 3 Leveling) 19.9m Marine and Marine Launchpad (Innovate UK) 7.5 m Common Prosperity Fund (DLUC) 3.1 million Future High Streets Fund (DLUC) 20m The council has also developed a development pipeline of £1 billion over 10 years and delivered many major projects. Here are some: 47 m Box

Bretonside 50m Redevelopment Barcode Leisure Scheme

Head Office Project 30m Range

Redevelopment 100m Royal William Yard

50m Direct industrial development program with eight schemes

40m Oceansgate phase 1 and phase 2

Plymouth Science Park phase 5 extension 10m

Creative workspace 5m Ocean Studios

Renovation 3 mi Elizabeth House

Redevelopment of 1m council-owned sites including Pier one, Dome and Pier Master House. The following projects are now in place: Brickfields regeneration, Civic, Brunel Plaza regeneration, Colin Campbell Court Community Diagnostic Center and Derriford County Center extension.

