Jacksonville vs. Florida State International Predictions and Picks





Tuesday's game features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-17, 6-10 CUSA) and the Florida International Panthers (10-21, 5-11 CUSA) clashing at the Von Braun Center (on March 12) at 9:00 PM ET. This game, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 victory for Jacksonville State. There is no set line for the game.

Huntsville, Alabama
Von Braun Center

Jacksonville State 73, Florida International 69 Total spread and prediction for Jacksonville State vs Florida International Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-3.7)

Jacksonville State (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8 Jacksonville State is 14-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida International's 13-15-0 ATS record. The Gamecocks have gone 13 games, while the Panthers' games have gone over 19 times. Jacksonville State is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests, while Florida International has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall. Bet on this or any college basketball game at BetMGM Jacksonville State Performance Insights The Gamecocks have a +123 scoring differential, outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game. They are giving up 70.1 points per game to rank 280th in college basketball and allowing 66.1 points per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.

Jacksonville State wins the rebounding battle by an average of 6.0 rebounds. He's grabbing 37.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 95th in college basketball, while opponents are pulling down 31.0 per outing.

Jacksonville State makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (205th in college basketball), compared to 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

The Gamecocks rank 219th in college basketball with 93.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 52nd in college basketball in scoring defense with 88.1 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Jacksonville State and its opponents have been relatively evenly matched in the turnover battle. The Gamecocks average 12.8 rebounds per game (317th in college basketball) and 11.8 rebounds (125th in college basketball). Florida International Performance Insights The Panthers have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (posting 74.0 points per game, 170th in college basketball, while giving up 76.8 per outing, 313th in college basketball) and have a -86 point differential.

Florida International's 32.1 rebounds per game ranks 334th in college basketball, 6.5 shy of its opponents' 38.6.

Florida International knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) compared to 8.3 of its opponents. He shoots 33.3% from deep and his opponents shoot 39.9%.

