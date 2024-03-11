Expert explainer: Is Canada in for another extreme fire season?

In 2023, Canada saw its most destructive fire season on record with 18.5 million hectares of forest burned, double the previous worst season in 1989. according to Natural Resources Canada.

As the fire months of 2024 approach, climate scientists are preparing for what could be another devastating year. Katrina Moser spoke with professor and head of geography and environment Western news about the factors that lead to extreme wildfires and to highlight ways we can come together to tackle this urgent issue.

Western News: Why was last years fire season so disastrous?

Katrina Moser: We now know that 2023 was the hottest year on record globally, and Canada was no exception. This really contributed to the extreme fire season. When you have warm temperatures, you create very dry fuels. Last year's El Nino was also a player in warm temperatures, but the main factor of course is anthropogenic warming, which most people know as global warming.

Can you explain what is anthropogenic warming?

CM: Humans, by burning fossil fuels and clearing the land, have increased the amount of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, of which carbon dioxide is the largest. Greenhouse gases allow shortwave radiation from the sun to pass through and heat the Earth, which then reradiates the energy back into space as longwave radiation. However, greenhouse gases block this outgoing radiation, further warming the Earth. By increasing the emission of greenhouse gases such as CO2, we are causing the Earth's temperature to rise. This is not a new discovery; concern about global warming related to increased greenhouse gases was first reported in the mid-1800s.

Is there any way to predict the severity of the next fire season?

CM: Last year was unusually warm and caught scientists by surprise; many were surprised by how warm it actually was.

As scientists, we always think in terms of probabilities and are cautious about making predictions, but based on what we know about climate weather conditions for 2024, it looks like we should prepare for another year like 2023. ” – Professor Katrina Moser, chair of geography and environment

One of the drivers of warm temperatures last year was El Nino, which is expected to end sometime in late spring. This is likely to keep temperatures above normal until at least May or June. There's a 50 percent chance we could move into La Nina conditions in late summer, which could cool things down a bit. But we must prepare for another difficult fire season.

What role do fires play in our ecosystems?

CM: If we look at the boreal forest, this is an ecosystem that has evolved with fire, and there are plants that are actually adapted to the occurrence of fire, for example, plants that need fire to release their seeds. Fire is absolutely a natural and critical process for boreal ecosystems.

However, we are seeing more intense and severe fires burning more land than ever before. We do not know how ecosystems are able to respond to these extreme fire years.

And to put it another way, last year 18.5 million hectares were burned; over the past 30 years the average is 2.5 million hectares. Therefore, the year 2023 is very out of the ordinary and if we have several such years in a row, we have to think about what it will do. How will ecosystems respond? We don't have those answers yet.

Do fires affect our water resources?

CM: My research group is working on this problem right now, and what I can say is that what we're finding in the very northern boreal forest around Yellowknife, if there is any impact from the fire, is short-lived. This makes sense because, as discussed earlier, these ecosystems evolved with fire. Looking at a lake that was badly burned, we saw minimal impact. But this work is not complete and requires more analysis.

What we see is that water systems are being affected by warming temperatures in different ways. For example, the Great Lakes system had only 12 percent ice cover in February, which leads to many effects. With less ice cover, the growing season for aquatic life is longer, which can increase algae production and potentially lead to harmful algal blooms.

What message do you have for those who want to make a difference?

CM: Many scientists are trying to find new, innovative ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The impacts of climate change are serious, but if we allow ourselves to focus only on the negatives, it tends to have a paralyzing effect and there is still much we can do.

We need everyone to be involved and engaged in this urgent matter. Three other Western faculty members and I have developed a free online course that brings together Western science and Indigenous worldviews to help people learn about climate change, but more importantly take action. The biggest part is building connections to the ground. If you have a strong connection to the land, you will want to do something to protect that land.

The next course offer is in May, it lasts 12 weeks and we take 1700 people per group.

Follow this link for more information on the course Link for Climate Change Action.