The FY 2025 Budget: Supporting Ukraine and Ensuring Russia's Strategic Failure





As President Biden said of Russia's brutal aggression, the stakes in this war extend far beyond Ukraine. If we stop Putin's appetite for power and control in Ukraine, limit himself to Ukraine, and the costs to America, our allies and partners will increase. The Presidents FY 2025 Budget Request includes $1.5 billion to combat Kremlin aggression. The $482 million requested for Ukraine, along with the supplemental national security request, will help with Ukraine's economic recovery, strengthen Ukraine's resilience and Ukraine's ability to make the reforms at scale and progress needed to progress of the EU. ion. With the support of its partners, Ukraine can and will defend its sovereignty and democracy. We know from history that dictators don't stop, they keep going and the cost to America goes up. it will signal to autocrats and malevolent actors around the world that they can use force to overturn the global order, which threatens the political, security, and economic interests of the United States and the world for decades to come. To date, more than 50 countries around the world have responded to the US call to provide funding to support Ukraine, and collectively they have now provided more than double the amount of economic and humanitarian support we have provided. United, continued support will provide Ukraine with what it needs to gain. The request assumes the continuation of this strong support. Breakdown of the FY 2025 Request for Ukraine ($482 million): $250.0 million in economic and development assistance to support Ukraine's reforms, civil society, rule of law, and electoral integrity. This also includes programs to boost economic growth, strengthen energy security, support EU membership and strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian people by restoring critical public services across the country, especially in free communities.

$95 million in security sector assistance for immediate and mid-term IMF capabilities to help Ukraine win the fight against Russian aggression.

$71 million for health programs. $66 million for other security assistance activities such as civil security support, rule of law, and demining and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The FY2025 request does not include resources for certain requests that were part of the October 2023 Homeland Security Supplemental Request to address critical and urgent needs that cannot wait until FY 2025 and that are properly funded through a supplemental request. Beyond Ukraine Another $999 millionacross Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia will be used to counter the malign influence of the Kremlin and the PRC in the regions by building the resilience of our allies and partners, advancing democratic reforms, countering Russian disinformation, improving citizens' access to factual media and unbiased, strengthening energy and cyber security. , and stabilization of conflict-affected economies. The FY2025 request reflects continued United States support for unstable environments such as Moldova and Georgia, and will advance efforts for a democratic future in Belarus; build Armenia's economic and democratic stability and ties with the West; and to support the transition of the Western Balkan countries towards EU membership. US aid will also support regional programs that increase the transparency of foreign investment; promote professional investigative journalism, especially through regional networks of journalists; and promote people-to-people ties and economic integration to advance regional stability. The $204.2 million requested for foreign military funding includes $150 million for the European and Eurasian regional operating unit, $9.75 million for each of the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), and $25.0 million for Georgia. These programs will continue to build the capacity of allies and partners to defend against Putin's war aggression in the region and help allies complement the materials and capabilities donated to Ukraine.

