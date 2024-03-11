Berlin International Film Festival recognition for the University of Exeter programme

A University postgraduate program that prepares students for the demands of the modern film industry is celebrating a double accolade achieved by members of its academic community.

Jeez VernonSenior Lecturer in Film and Exeters graduate Lauren Yue Pan MA International Film Businessboth played major production roles in two of this year's top films at the Berlinale.

Jezz, one of the MAIFB course leaders, saw the film he co-produced, The last swimscreened for the public and awarded the Crystal Bear Award by the judges.

Meanwhile, Lauren also traveled to the 74th edition of the Berlinale with the film Kong fang jian li de nv ren (It should rain a littlel), in which she received several production roles and was selected to star in the program Encounters.

This is a fantastic recognition for Jezz and Lauren, said Will Higbee, Professor in Film Studies, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Business Engagement and Innovation in the Department of Communication, Drama and Film. The Berlinale is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, and to be selected for the program is a great honor and an invaluable experience for them, professionally. It also reflects the world-class talent we have within the MAIFB academic community.

Lauren, 27, from Beijing, graduated from the University in 2020 and joined the production crew of Kong fang jian li de nv ren, a Chinese/Singaporean film directed by Qui Yang, early next year. She took on multiple roles in the film, including co-producer, line producer and First Assistant Director for the China shoot, and then as Post-Production Supervisor in France.

It was a really demanding shoot and some of the roles pushed me beyond my comfort zone, says Lauren. But seeing him play sold out shows all week was a proud moment for all of us. It's a strong, emotional and time-consuming film, so it's been interesting to see the reaction from critics and audiences as well.

Lauren spent the festival presenting screenings with the team and coordinating the film reception with multiple investors. She is now back in France, where she will continue to help with her marketing and appearances at other festivals.

My ultimate goal is to be an international film producer, adds Lauren. China is looking to bring its films to the global stage and I would like to help them do that. And my degree certainly helped because it allowed me to complement the practical, filmmaking skills I had with some of the theoretical ones in areas such as marketing, distribution and planning.

Students from the current batch and BA Film and Television Degree I had the opportunity to attend the Berlinale, accompanied by Professor Higbee and Mr. Vernon and for the latter, it was an even more memorable festival. Coming of age drama The last swimdirected by Sasha Nathwani, and which he co-produced, the youth jury awarded him the Crystal Bear.

Jezz became involved with the film in the development phase in 2020, working as a script editor, helping to raise funds, bringing in key collaborators and advising on the production process.

The film was made without the financial support of the BFI, so it was real validation that it was selected for the Berlinale, he said. To then win a Crystal Gold was a special moment for the team. Indie film in the UK has struggled for many years, so to show that a lower budget film can still explode on the top-tier festival scene is very satisfying.

It was doubly wonderful to see Lauren's film in selection at the same festival – and for our current students, to see graduates achieve at that level, and so soon after graduation, really brings their ambitions within reach.

The MA International Film Business is an industry-facing programme, co-delivered by specialists from Exeter and the London Film School.