international care News and Opinion





The UN chief described the level of death and destruction the Israeli military has inflicted on Gaza since October as unprecedented during his seven-year tenure as secretary-general. The majority of the territory's population is displaced, over 60% of housing has been destroyed or damaged, and at least 21 children died of malnutrition and dehydration. “Meanwhile, life-saving aid to the Palestinians in Gaza is coming in sparingly, if at all,” he said. “International humanitarian law is in tatters. And a threatened Israeli attack on Rafah could plunge the people of Gaza into an even deeper circle of hell.” “The eyes of the world are watching. The eyes of history are watching. We cannot look away,” Guterres said. “We must act to avoid more preventable deaths.”

Guterres' comments came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he vowed that a planned ground assault on Rafah would go ahead, a promise he made shortly after US President Joe Biden described an occupation of the overcrowded city as “a red line”. (Netanyahu has repeatedly contradicted the warnings of Biden administration officials no consequences.) Aid groups and UN agencies have warned that a full occupation of Rafah, which Israeli forces have bombarded for weeks, would be catastrophic for the people sheltering there and the humanitarian operations struggling to stay afloat under Israel's relentless attacks and suffocating blockade . Israeli officials had done before Signaling that an invasion of Rafah would begin at the beginning of Ramadan unless an agreement was reached to release all remaining Israeli hostages. Israel and Hamas have negotiated a temporary ceasefire in recent days, but talks have came to a halt. “Ramadan, this year, is clouded by the profound losses suffered by 2.3 million people, devastated by five months of brutal conflict, deprivation and displacement. To add to people's worries, a ground offensive in Rafah is still a very real scenario.” Hiba Tibi, West Bank and Gaza country director for CARE International, said in a STATEMENT. “How can we celebrate amidst this shadow of loss, with tens of thousands of orphaned children, murdered mothers and starving babies?”

