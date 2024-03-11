International
4 International Space Station crew members undock, headed for splashdown Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico
A SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle carrying four long-duration crew members docked with the International Space Station on Monday, setting the stage for re-entry and splashdown early Tuesday to complete a 199-day mission.
NASA Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov separated from the upper port of the station's forward Harmony module at 11:20 a.m. EDT as the two spacecraft sailed 265 miles above the Pacific Ocean. Hawaii.
“I'm very sad to be leaving the station, but I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone,” Moghbeli, a Marine helicopter gunship pilot, said Sunday. “You know, there are a few of us on board, but there's a whole international team on the ground all over the world that makes this possible.
“To our friends and families, they bear the brunt of what we do up here, being gone for half a year. So thank you all.”
Crew Dragon was expected to follow a fiery trajectory from northwest to southeast across the heartland of America, splashing into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. SpaceX recovery crews were stationed at the splash zone to await the arrival of the Crew Dragon Endurance. Good weather was expected.
Launched last August 26 from the Kennedy Space Center, Moghbel's crew will have completed 3,184 orbits and traveled 84.4 million miles by the time of descent. Along with a full list of research, Moghbeli and Soyuz crewmate Loral O'Hara also conducted a spacewalk last November.
“This is something I've dreamed about since I was a kid and I was afraid that I would get up here and I might be disappointed and it wouldn't live up to my expectations, but the international partnership that we have here and the space. the stations are just incredible. It's an indication of what we can do when we work together,” said Moghbeli.
Borisov agreed that leaving the station was “a bittersweet moment”.
“We've been here for over six months, but the time has flown by so fast, and it's time to go back, and it's a bit sad,” he said. “But I'm really happy that we've done all the work we planned to do. The station is working well, all the experiments are going, and we know we're handing it over to a great team.”
Crew Replacements 7 – Crew 8 commander Matthew Dominick, co-pilot Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin — launched to the station on March 3, briefly increasing the lab's crew to 11. With the departure of Crew 7, the lab is now staffed with four astronauts Crew 8 along with Soyuz commander Oleg Kononenko, cosmonaut Nikolai Chub and NASA's O'Hara.
Launched last September aboard the Soyuz shuttle MS-24/70S, Kononenko and Chub are in the middle of a year-long mission and will need a new Soyuz for the trip to Earth next September.
On March 21, the Soyuz MS-25/71S spacecraft will be delivered to the space station by cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, Belarusian guest cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson. Novitskiy, Vasilevskaya and O'Hara will return to Earth on April 2 using the same Soyuz that carried Kononenko, Chub and O'Hara to the station last year.
Kononenko, Chub and Dyson will use the Soyuz delivered by Novitskiy for their trip home in September.
During a change of command ceremony on Sunday, Mogensen, the outgoing commander of Expedition 70, handed over the station to Kononenko. On April 2, when Novitskiy, Vasilevskaya and O'Hara depart, Expedition 71 will begin.
“We wish you good luck,” Moghbeli radioed the station crew as Crew 7 left. “To those aboard Expedition 71, we hope (it) is as full of laughter and science as ours was. Loral, I'll see you in a few weeks. And we left you some peanut butter and tortillas at Node One. “
“Congratulations on leaving,” O'Hara replied. “I miss you guys already and thanks for that very generous gift! … Enjoy your last few hours in orbit and soft landings. I can't wait to see you guys in a few weeks.”
Kononenko now holds the record for the longest time spent in space during his four missions, surpassing the previous record holder earlier this year.
“On my first mission in 2015, I had the pleasure of flying with Gennady Padalka, who at the time set the (multi-flight endurance) record of 878 days in space,” Mogensen said during the change of command ceremony.
“Now you've surpassed that,” he told Kononenko, “and you're well on your way to a thousand days in space, which is a remarkable achievement. There's no one more experienced than you when it comes to the International. Space Station. So I'll leave it in perhaps the best possible hands.”
Kononenko will reach the 1,000-day mark on June 4. By the time he returns to Earth, he will have spent more than three years in space.
