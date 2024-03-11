USAGM Budget Request Increases to Meet Growing Global Challenges in FY 2025 – USAGM





USAGM budget request increases to meet growing global challenges in FY 2025 The President today released his fiscal year 2025 budget request, outlining $950.0 million for the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) to advance its mission to inform, engage, and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy in an increasingly challenging global. the media landscape. This budget request marks a 7.4 percent increase over FY 2023 and outlines new investments and initiatives to support two federal networks: VOA (Voice of America) and the Office of Cuban Broadcasting (OCB); five non-federal entities: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Radio Free Asia (RFA), Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MBN), Open Technology Fund (OTF); and a newly created non-federal entity that will incubate, test and disseminate new operational strategies to improve agency service delivery, including a future Global News Service that will launch in Mandarin, English and eventually in more languages. The FY 2025 budget request follows increased attention to the USAGM mission. Over the past decade, the total measured audience of USAGM's five networks has more than doubled, with the Agency currently reaching 420 million people per week in 63 languages ​​and over 100 countries, often in some of the world's most restrictive media environments. . Amid growing global pressures, the combined measured audience of the USAGM networks is the largest of any publicly funded international news organization in the world, and its networks' credibility with audiences remains significantly higher than that of sponsored media competitors. from the state. Communities around the world are being flooded with lies, half-truths and conspiracy theories, leading to misunderstandings, conflicts and even war. America's adversaries spend billions of dollars to control the flow of information in critical markets every year, and their strategies of largely blaming the United States, the West and democratic institutions for all global ills are gaining traction, USAGM CEO Amanda Bennett said. There hasn't been such an urgent need to provide accurate news and information to a world awash in propaganda since World War II. Fortunately, the Presidents' FY 2025 budget request puts us in a strong position to meet these challenges by investing in the most impactful aspects of our operations. USAGM's FY 2025 Congressional Budget Justification provides more details about the initiatives USAGM will undertake in the upcoming fiscal year, including priority efforts to increase network coverage, countering the malign influence of the People's Republic of China (PRC). , Russia, Iran and others, to strengthen journalist safety and achieve cost efficiencies while positioning the agency for future challenges. USAGM also released an updated version of its 2022-2026 Strategic Plan today. Developed with performance data and feedback from key stakeholders, including the newly confirmed International Broadcasting Advisory Board, the updated strategic plan commits the Agency to continue reaching new audiences, gaining credibility with impactful and compelling content and modernizing its production and broadcast capabilities to compete in a rapidly evolving media environment. For more information, please see the US Global Media Agency's FY 2025 Congressional Budget Justification here and the updated Strategic Plan 2022-2026 here .

