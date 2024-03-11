International students lead efforts to share cultures with the | community WMU News





March 11, 2024 The inaugural International Bazaar is set for Saturday, March 16, in the WMU Student Center. KALAMAZOO, Mich. Take a trip around the world without leaving the campus of Western Michigan University! International students invite the community to experience their cultures at the inaugural International Bazaar. An effort led by International Student Council (ISC), the event will feature international cuisine, handmade crafts, performances and fun activities like face painting and games. “Some of the students on our executive board are from Asia, and we always have a lot of night markets (in our home countries). So we really wanted to create something like this at Western,” he says. Ean Ee Lowan advertising and promotion student from Malaysia and vice president of ISC. The International Bazaar, which is also supported by the Haenicke Institute for Global Education and Dining Services, is scheduled for Saturday, March 16BY 4 to 9 p.m inside the UMU Student Center. “We want to really showcase every culture that we've represented at Western,” adds Low. “The goal is to come together, share the richness of our diverse backgrounds, and create memories that transcend borders.” A number of international RSOs will perform at the event. Several registered student organizations (RSOs) will be represented at the event, eating delectable foods such as African jollof rice, Middle Eastern baklava, Korean kimbap, Indonesian sweets and Mexican desserts, to name a few. Several other RSOs and community vendors will also be selling food and crafts. “We have students come from all over the world to WMU, staying here for two, three, four years, and they don't often go home during that time,” he says. Litu Kinanti, a digital marketing and e-commerce student from Indonesia. “This event gives them an opportunity to feel at home.” A number of groups have also signed up to perform, from the Korean Club's K-pop dancers to the Burmese Student Association and the Japan Club, among others. Western students attending International Market are eligible to receive Global Engagement Program and Student Professional Readiness Series (SPurS) credits. The event is free and open to the public, and tickets will be available to purchase food and items from vendors. Visitors can also vote for their favorite foods and shows. “I feel really proud to share my culture with the Kalamazoo and western communities,” says Kinanti. As someone who was born in Indonesia but moved around growing up, the ISC International Bazaar is also a way to explore more of its cultural traditions. “Being on the International Student Council definitely gives me a sense of purpose and, alongside people from many other different countries, has allowed me to be authentically myself.” For more WMU news, arts and eventsvisit WMU News online.

