International
Through the study abroad program, Mechanical Engineering Junior Lands Co-Op Abroad
When Elise Essenmacher decided to attend the University of Toledo for engineering, she made her choice because of the large number of opportunities available to students.
Little did she know that her choice would take her around the world.
UToledo seemed like the perfect size school for engineering, said Essenmacher, a junior mechanical engineering major. It is large enough to be able to offer a wide range of outstanding courses, extracurricular activities, undergraduate research and co-op programs, while still being small enough that I can receive individual support in pursuing all of those opportunities. I didn't feel like just a statistic, as is often the case at larger research institutions, and I saw how UToledo faculty and staff were actively involved in helping students achieve their academic and personal goals.
The unique co-op program was also a big factor, as I believe the real-world engineering experience I gain while in the co-op will be invaluable going into an engineering career.
Through the University of Toledo's Roy and Marcia Armes Engineering Leadership Institute, Elise was able to travel to Austria, Slovenia and Italy on a sustainability-focused study abroad trip in 2023. While there, the group visited a company called Fersa , which designs and manufactures innovative bearing solutions for automotive, alternative energy and industrial applications, and has offices in Toledo, Austria, Spain and other locations around the world.
That experience led Essenmacher to spend the spring semester completing an engineering fellowship with Fersa, working in the research and development department at the company's headquarters in Zaragoza, Spain.
I am communicating entirely in Spanish, participating in the company's cutting-edge development and spending my free time exploring Spain's culture, art, architecture and music, Essenmacher said. These opportunities would not be possible without the support of the University of Toledo.
Essenmachers experiences with ELI and its international collaboration have contributed to her growth as a student, engineer and person by broadening her perspectives.
I have been able to learn and work with engineers around the world and witness how they are creating different, innovative solutions to engineering problems, she said. This has allowed me to approach my classes and collaborations with a whole new mindset and creative ideas that I never would have had otherwise. I have gained the confidence to step outside of my comfort zone, working with individuals from a wide variety of cultures and backgrounds, and thinking on my feet when things don't go according to plan.
When asked who has most influenced her journey as a rocket engineer, Essenmacher mentioned Geoff Humphrys, associate director of the Shah Center for Engineering Career Development.
He has been a wonderful co-op advisor as well as helping with one of my favorite organizations on campus, the Roy and Marcia Armes Engineering Leadership Institute, she said. His support and guidance have enabled me to pursue my goal of an international collaboration and his encouragement has been invaluable.
Humphrys described Essenmacher as a model student with unlimited potential.
It was a great honor to work with her as her collaborator and advisor at ELI, he said. Last year, when she shared with me that her dream was to collaborate in Spain, my mission was to make that dream come true. Her professionalism, passion for learning and drive to explore the globe undoubtedly position Elise for continued opportunities and a very successful career.
While Essenmachers post-graduation plans are not yet set in stone, Essenmacher hopes to pursue a career in research and development in the alternative energy or green technology industries.
I believe that new, creative technology will be at the forefront of solving our world's most pressing environmental challenges, she said. And I hope to be part of this development.
I would highly encourage students to consider the College of Engineering at the University of Toledo, Essenmacher added. As a UToledo engineering student, you will not only have a strong technical background, but you will also have the opportunity to develop the critical interpersonal and leadership skills that are essential for engineers, and apply all that knowledge to real engineering problems during work. your paid cooperatives.
