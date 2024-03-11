International
Jacksonville vs. Florida State International Predictions and Picks
Tuesday's game at the Von Braun Center has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-17, 6-10 CUSA) taking on the Florida International Panthers (10-21, 5-11 CUSA) at 9:00 pm (March 12). Our computer prediction predicts a 73-69 win for Jacksonville State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The match has no specified line.
Watch live college basketball games from around the country, plus ESPN Originals and more NCAA content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook promo codes
Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Information and Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Huntsville, Alabama
- Country: Von Braun Center
Place your bets on any college basketball game at BetMGM and sign up with our link for a first time deposit bonus!
Jacksonville vs Florida State International Score Prediction
- Forecast:
Jacksonville State 73, Florida International 69
Total spread and prediction for Jacksonville State vs Florida International
- Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-3.7)
- Computer Predicted Total: 141.8
Jacksonville State is 14-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida International's 13-15-0 ATS record. The Gamecocks have a 13-15-0 punting record, while games involving the Panthers have a 19-9-0 record when it comes to punting. Jacksonville State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 games. Florida International has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
Bet on this or any college basketball game at BetMGM
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by four points per game with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (280th in college basketball) and allow 66.1 per outing (30th in college basketball).
- Jacksonville State is averaging 37 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 31 per outing against its opponents. He outscores opponents by six boards per game.
- Jacksonville State knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), while its opponents have averaged 6.4.
- The Gamecocks score 93.4 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball), while giving up 88.1 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).
- Jacksonville State forces 11.8 turnovers per game (125th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (317th in college basketball action).
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers are being outscored by 2.8 points per game, with a -86 scoring margin overall. They score 74 points per game (170th in college basketball) and give up 76.8 per outing (313th in college basketball).
- Florida International loses the rebounding battle by an average of 6.5 rebounds. He pulls down 32.1 rebounds per game (334th in college basketball) compared to his opponents' 38.6.
- Florida International knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball), while its opponents have averaged 8.3.
- Florida International has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.1 per game (329th in college basketball) while forcing 16.5 (third in college basketball).
Represent your team with officially licensed basketball gear! Head over to Fanatics to find shirts, shirts and much more.
Not all offers are available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, get in touch 1-800-MEMORY.
2023 Date Write. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.14news.com/sports/betting/2024/03/12/jacksonville-state-florida-international-college-basketball-picks-cusa-tournament/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DeX-like mode coming to Pixel? Google finally enables display output
- Jacksonville vs. Florida State International Predictions and Picks
- Trump won't give Ukraine a cent if he wins, says Hungarian Viktor Orbn | Donald Trump
- PM Modi to dedicate various railway projects tomorrow
- Will investigative rights come to fruition? JK until Jokowi opens his voice
- Cricket Scotland has been found guilty of 'unacceptable' treatment of women and girls in 'damning' new report
- Colman Domingo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Lily Gladstone were among the awards season's fashion MVPs.
- Through the study abroad program, Mechanical Engineering Junior Lands Co-Op Abroad
- A deep-sea eruption is expected off Vancouver Island
- Paul McCartney, The Eagles to Sing
- Looker Roadmap for the Age of Generative AI
- Kate photo 'manipulation' explained