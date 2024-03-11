Jacksonville vs. Florida State International Predictions and Picks

Tuesday's game at the Von Braun Center has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-17, 6-10 CUSA) taking on the Florida International Panthers (10-21, 5-11 CUSA) at 9:00 pm (March 12). Our computer prediction predicts a 73-69 win for Jacksonville State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The match has no specified line.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Information and Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Country: Von Braun Center

Jacksonville vs Florida State International Score Prediction

Forecast:

Jacksonville State 73, Florida International 69

Total spread and prediction for Jacksonville State vs Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-3.7)

Jacksonville State (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Jacksonville State is 14-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida International's 13-15-0 ATS record. The Gamecocks have a 13-15-0 punting record, while games involving the Panthers have a 19-9-0 record when it comes to punting. Jacksonville State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 games. Florida International has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by four points per game with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (280th in college basketball) and allow 66.1 per outing (30th in college basketball).

Jacksonville State is averaging 37 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 31 per outing against its opponents. He outscores opponents by six boards per game.

Jacksonville State knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), while its opponents have averaged 6.4.

The Gamecocks score 93.4 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball), while giving up 88.1 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

Jacksonville State forces 11.8 turnovers per game (125th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (317th in college basketball action).

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 2.8 points per game, with a -86 scoring margin overall. They score 74 points per game (170th in college basketball) and give up 76.8 per outing (313th in college basketball).

Florida International loses the rebounding battle by an average of 6.5 rebounds. He pulls down 32.1 rebounds per game (334th in college basketball) compared to his opponents' 38.6.

Florida International knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball), while its opponents have averaged 8.3.

Florida International has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.1 per game (329th in college basketball) while forcing 16.5 (third in college basketball).

