Message from the Minister of Health on Canada's Fourth National Day of Awareness for COVID-19





STATEMENT March 11 is National COVID-19 Day of Remembrance. The Minister of Health issued a statement to acknowledge the devastating health, social and economic impact the pandemic has had on millions of people in Canada, and those who continue to suffer from the lasting effects of post-COVID-19 (PCC) or long-term COVID -19. . March 11, 2024 | Ottawa, Ontario | Public Health Agency of Canada Today, the Honorable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, issued the following statement to mark the fourth National Day of Remembrance for COVID-19: “Today is National Day of Remembrance for COVID-19; a day to recognize the devastating health, social and economic impact the pandemic has had on millions of people in Canada. Today, we remember the families and honor the more than 58,000 people who lost their lives to the virus , as well as recognize those who became ill and those who continue to suffer from the lasting effects of post-COVID-19 (PCC) or long-term COVID. Today is also a day to recognize the immeasurable gratitude we have for our healthcare and the essential workers who served tirelessly on the front lines during the pandemic to protect our communities across the country.” It has been four years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and 10 months since it was declared that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern. Today's landscape is different than it was during the pandemic. Vaccines and treatments against COVID-19 are now more accessible to people in Canada, making it easier for everyone to protect themselves and their families from serious illness. However, we continue to see the ongoing impacts of the pandemic. PCC or COVID has long continued to be a complex and evolving public health challenge. To respond to the health and socio-economic effects of the condition, the Government of Canada is providing funding to The long web of COVID to develop accurate diagnoses, treatments and rehabilitation strategies for, and for, PCC Cochrane Canada AND KRADE Center at McMaster University to develop Clinical practice guidelines for PCC to support patients and health professionals. The last four years have brought many unprecedented challenges. On this COVID-19 Remembrance Day, let us stand in memory of those we lost during the pandemic and work with resilience and hope as we continue to build a stronger, healthier Canada for all. The Honorable Mark Holland, PC, MP contacts Christopher Aoun

Press secretary

Office of the Honorable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

613-291-4176 Relations with the Media

Public Health Agency of Canada

613-957-2983

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2024/03/message-from-the-minister-of-health-on-canadas-fourth-national-day-of-observance-for-covid-19.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos