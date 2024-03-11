Prime Minister David Eby issued the following statement on the occasion of Ramadan:

“With the crescent moon in the sky, Muslims in BC and around the world will mark the start of Ramadan at sunset tonight.

“During this holy month, Muslims will commit to their faith, fast from dawn to dusk and return to their communities. Compassion, gratitude and generosity are fundamental to Ramadan and Islam.

“This year, Ramadan comes at a painful time for many Muslims as the war in the Middle East continues. Here in BC, we have seen a disturbing rise in Islamophobia. Our government condemns this hatred and is committed to rooting it out.

“We have been working directly with the Muslim community on ways to ensure everyone feels safe and supported in our province. Last year, our government created the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund to help protect community organizations and places of worship from hate crime. And this legislative session, we will build on our work to make BC a more welcoming and inclusive country by introducing new anti-racism legislation.

“For Muslims, Ramadan is a time of reflection. This month, I encourage everyone in BC to reflect on how they can build bridges with their neighbors of all faiths and backgrounds. Our government will continue to look for ways to bring people together and focus on what we have in common rather than what divides us.

“On behalf of the Government of British Columbia, I wish all those celebrating a peaceful Ramadan.

“Ramadan Mubarak!”