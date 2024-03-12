US pledges extra $100m for multinational force awaiting deployment to violence-wracked Haiti

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday an additional $100 million to fund the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti after a meeting with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica to stem the country's violent crisis.

Blinken also announced another $33 million in humanitarian aid and the creation of a joint proposal agreed by Caribbean leaders and all Haitian stakeholders to accelerate a political transition and establish a presidential college.

He said the college would take concrete steps he did not identify to meet the needs of the Haitian people and enable the pending deployment of the Kenyan-led multinational force. Blinken also noted that the US Department of Defense doubled its support for the mission, having previously allocated $100 million.

The joint proposal has the backing of Caricom, a regional trade bloc that held Monday's emergency meeting.

I think we can all agree: Haiti is on the brink of disaster, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said. We must take swift and decisive action.

Ali said he is very confident that we have found common ground to support what he described as a Haitian-led and owned solution.

Meanwhile, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the meeting was a work in progress.

It is clear that Haiti is now at a turning point, he said. We are deeply concerned that it is already too late for many people who have lost so much at the hands of criminal gangs.

Embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who faces calls to resign or agree to a transitional council, did not attend the meeting. He has been locked out of his country while traveling abroad, due to growing unrest and gang violence that has taken over much of Haiti's capital and shut down major international airports.

Henry remained in Puerto Rico and was taking steps to return to Haiti as soon as possible, according to a brief statement from the US territory's State Department.

As the leaders met behind closed doors, Jimmy Chrizier, considered Haiti's most powerful gang leader, told reporters that if the international community continues on its current path, it will plunge Haiti into further chaos.

We Haitians must decide who will be the head of the country and what model of government we want, said Chrizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue, who leads a federation of gangs known as the G9 Family and Allies. We will also figure out how to get Haiti out of the misery it is in now.

The meeting in Jamaica was organized by members of a regional trade bloc known as Caricom, which has been pushing for a transitional government in Haiti for months as protests in the country have called for Henry's resignation.

The international community must work together with Haitians toward a peaceful political transition, US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Nichols will attend the meeting.

Concerns remain that a long-sought solution will remain elusive. Caricom said in a statement Friday announcing the emergency meeting in Jamaica that while we are making significant progress, stakeholders are not yet where they need to be.

Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, said that up to 90% of the proposals that Haitian stakeholders have put on the table are similar. These include an urgent need to establish a presidential council to help identify a new prime minister to form a government.

Her comments were briefly broadcast by Caricom, in what appeared to be an error, and then abruptly cut off.

The meeting was held as powerful gangs continued to attack key government targets across Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. Since February 29, gunmen have torched police stations, shut down major international airports and raided the country's two largest prisons, freeing more than 4,000 inmates.

Dozens of people have been killed and more than 15,000 are homeless after fleeing gang-run neighborhoods. Food and water are running low as stands and shops selling to poor Haitians have run out of goods. The main port in Port-au-Prince remains closed, stranding dozens of containers of critical supplies.

Late Monday, the Haitian government announced it was extending an overnight curfew until March 14 in an effort to prevent further attacks.

Henry could not immediately be reached for comment after Monday's meeting. He landed in Puerto Rico last week after being denied entry to the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

When the attacks began, Henry was in Kenya promoting the deployment of a UN-backed police force from the East African country that has been delayed by a court order.

A growing number of people are calling for Henry's resignation. He has not made any public comments since the attacks began.

The UN Security Council on Monday urged Haitian gangs to immediately end their destabilizing actions, including sexual violence and child recruitment, and said it expects a multinational force to be deployed as soon as possible to help end the violence.

Council members expressed concern about limited political progress and called on all political actors to allow free and fair legislative and presidential elections.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is calling for the multinational force to be deployed urgently and for the mission to be adequately funded, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Currently, funding is only $10.8 million, with officials in Kenya seeking more than $230 million.

___

Associated Press writers Edith M. Lederer in the United Nations and Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, contributed to this report.