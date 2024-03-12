Zimbabwe Lion Excursion | International Travel News





During a month-long trip to Africa, I wanted to get close to lions. It wasn't until I got to Zambia and Waterfront Hotel & Campground does it have Zambezi Waters, Victoria Falls does it have water (PO Box 60407, Livingstone, Zambia; phone +260 213 320606 or 07 or 08, fax 213 320609, e-mail [for accommodation] [email protected] or [for activities] [email protected] or visit http://safpar.com/waterfront) that I was able to book, at their activity center, an adventure called Encounter with Lions. Right on the banks of the Zambezi, the hotel and camp is located on Sichango Road in Livingstone, Zambia, halfway to Victoria Falls. We were camping there, but some of us pitched in fixed tents for $15 per person. A 2 person tent is small, so it is better to book a single tent; it's pretty cheap! They ate quite well at the hotel and the tour booking office was just upstairs above the restaurant. For our encounter with the lions on December 23, 2007, we were driven across the border into Zimbabwe, then taken for a short drive to the lion compound. After an introductory talk about how the lions are being reintroduced into the wild (a 4-step rehabilitation program) and an explanation of the meeting rules, the 25 of us split into smaller groups. My group of six set out to explore the grounds with a guide and his friend with a Winchester. In the smaller of the two enclosures were two large, nearly adult males who were being prepared to be sent elsewhere soon. None are kept in small cages. We were able to spend as much time as we wanted with two other half-grown lions, petting them in certain places (ie, not on their heads!) and taking lots of photos. Then we all went for a short walk. I was actually able to hold one of the lion's tails as we walked around! Breakfast was served before we headed back to the border. This lion excursion cost $100 plus $40 for a DVD of our experience plus $30 for the one day Zimbabwe visa. Also, we all opted for a stop on the Zimbabwean side of the falls; this cost $20 but was more scenic and less humid than the Zambian side. It was an absolutely brilliant tour. SAMANTHA SARTAIN Colorado Springs, CO

