International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





India announces steps to enforce citizenship law that excludes Muslims NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has announced rules for implementing a 2019 citizenship law that excludes Muslims, weeks before the Hindu nationalist leader seeks a third term in office. The Citizenship Amendment Act provides a fast track to naturalization for Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before December 31, 2014. The law excludes Muslims, who are majority in all three nations. The law was passed in 2019, but Modi's government had stalled its implementation after deadly protests erupted in the capital New Delhi and elsewhere. The commission says 30,000 children suffer from rights violations in Syria GENEVA (AP) – A U.N.-backed commission says that five years after the Islamic State group lost the last piece of land it once controlled in Syria, nearly 30,000 children of the militants and their supporters of various nationalities are suffering abuse in the camps. , prisons and rehabilitation. the northwest center of the war-torn country. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria says most of the children were brought by their parents to parts of Syria and Iraq after the extremists declared a caliphate there in 2014. It is asking all countries with children in Syria to repatriate them and integrate them into their societies. A Pakistani court sentences a man to death and a teenager to life imprisonment MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) – Officials say a Pakistani court has sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and sentenced a teenager to life in prison after finding him guilty of insulting Islam's prophet Muhammad. Both denied the charges and have the right to appeal. Under Pakistan's blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting religion or religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, the accusation alone could provoke unrest. The student's father told The Associated Press that he and his family were living in hiding. Sweden's flag has been raised at NATO headquarters BRUSSELS (AP) – Sweden's national flag has been raised at NATO headquarters to cement the Nordic country's place as the 32nd member. Monday's ceremony came more than two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which convinced Sweden's reluctant public to seek safety under the alliance's security umbrella. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Crown Princess Victoria and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looked on Monday as two soldiers raised the blue flag emblazoned with a yellow cross amid the official circle of national flags at headquarters in Brussels. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

