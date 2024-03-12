



Dublin Airport's role as Ireland's gateway to the world will be firmly in the spotlight this week as it rolls out the green carpet for Oscar winners, Cheltenham racegoers, rugby fans and the arrival of hundreds of thousands of Day revelers of St. Patricks from all sides. The world. Over the next eight days, from today (Tuesday) to Monday, more than 650,000 arriving and departing passengers will travel through Dublin Airport. The busiest day will be Friday when around 105,000 passengers are expected, including 51,000 arriving passengers and 54,000 departing passengers. Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the coming days are reminded to arrive at their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and 3 hours before a long-haul flight. A busy week at Dublin Airport began today with thousands of horse racing fans heading to England for the Cheltenham Racing Festival. According to Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport: “The team at Dublin Airport are ready to make it easy over the next few days, from the arrival home of Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, to the arrival of hundreds of thousands of tourists for St Patrick's Day Cheltenham is always a popular destination for Irish racing fans at this time of year and this year is no different, with flights to airports in southern England set to be very busy over the coming days . “The influx of tourists ahead of St Patrick's Day will increase from Thursday onwards, with around 183,000 people set to fly into Dublin Airport between the Thursday and Sunday before St Patrick's Day itself. They will be joined by around The 5,000 Scottish rugby fans who will be coming to Dublin for the final Six Nations rugby match at the Aviva, as well as the thousands who will be taking advantage of the long bank holiday weekend to go on a city break or spring break.” Tips for passengers With large numbers traveling through Dublin Airport this weekend, passengers are advised to consider how they will get to and from Dublin Airport in advance. Passengers are encouraged to consider traveling to the airport by bus where possible. Demand for car parking is high, particularly for our short-term car parks, so passengers traveling to the airport should book their car park as far in advance as possible to ensure the best rates and date availability their favorite.

