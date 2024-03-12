Daily foraging in Gaza

For the two million hungry Gazans, most days bring a difficult search for something to eat. Amany Mteir, 52, searches the streets north of Gaza City where people sell or trade what food they have. This was the scene along Saftawy Street two weeks ago.

Further north, in Beit Lahia, Aseel Mutair, 21, said she and her family of four were separated a pot of soup from an auxiliary kitchen twice last week. One day they had nothing but tea.

Nizar Hammad, 30, is sheltering in a tent in Rafah with seven other adults and four children. They have not received aid for two weeks, and Nizar worked two days in a market to earn enough money to buy these bags of rice from a street vendor.

As the war in Gaza enters its sixth month, the risk of hunger and starvation it is acuteaccording to United Nations. Aid groups have warned that deaths from malnutrition-related causes are just beginning.

The war, including Israel's bombing and siege, has choked food imports and destroyed agriculture, and nearly the entire population of Gaza relies on little humanitarian aid to eat. The United States and others are looking for ways to deliver supplies by sea and air.

The problems are particularly worrisome in the north, where aid has been almost non-existent. UN agencies have mostly suspended their aid operations there, citing Israeli restrictions on convoys, security issues and poor road conditions.

The New York Times asked three families to share photos and videos of their foraging efforts over the past few weeks. They all said that food was becoming harder to come by and that most days they didn't know if they would eat at all.

One meal a day

Aid convoys fail to reach Aseel and Amany's homes in the north, and they have decided it is too dangerous to travel to look for them. Instead, they head out early most mornings to scout informal street markets like this one.

Most grocery stores in northern Gaza are damaged or closed, so vendors set up informal street markets to sell food and other items.

Some vendors used to run grocery stores and are selling what's left. Others buy and resell humanitarian aid. An average of just six commercial trucks shipments of food and other supplies have been allowed to enter Gaza every day since the beginning of December.

One of the cheapest foods the Aseels can find is ground barley, which before the war was used for animal feed. Cornmeal is sometimes available but is more expensive.

Aseels' mother used these ingredients to make a palm-sized piece of pita bread for each of them. I can't even describe how awful it tastes, Aseel said.

Even when the Aseels find food before noon, they wait to eat their only meal until dinner so they can sleep better.

On a recent day, her father found this small amount of rice on a hawker's table, and a day later found this portion of flour after a five-hour search. The discovery left the family feeling festive, but inflated prices cut into their savings.

Aseels' parents were unemployed before the war, but received some support from social services because her mother is a cancer patient.

One night, Aseel, her parents and her brother, Muhammad, shared a can of mushrooms to go with the rice. Aseel said she tried to convince herself it tasted like chicken.

With flour, they made traditional pita bread, eating it with this soup made from the leaves of a wild plant known as khubeiza.

The Aseels make and eat khubeiza leaf soup when there is nothing else to eat.

Last week, they had no luck in the markets. So on Monday, Muhammad, 16, stood in line for two hours at a tekke, a charity kitchen, at a nearby school. He brought home a bowl of rice soup for the family, but Aseel said he told her he didn't like being seen as a beggar.

Aseel ate five dates from the family's supply and drank a cup from her last pot of instant coffee, a reminder of her life as a university student before the war.

The next day, Aseels' father and brother spent hours on foot looking for supplies. They visited Aunt Aseels and reluctantly asked her for food. She shared a small quantity of lentils. They ate them that evening and ran out of dates they had planned to save.

They were too weak the next day to check the markets again and there was no food in the relief kitchen. Instead, they drank tea.

What the Aseels family of four ate every day from February 28 to March 7 Wednesday A pot of khubeiza leaf soup Thursday A pot of khubeiza leaf soup Friday Rice and a can of mushrooms Saturday A pot of khubeiza leaf soup and pita bread made with white flour Sunday A pot of khubeiza leaf soup Monday Single rice soup and some dates Tuesday Lentils and dates Wednesday tea Thursday Single carrot soup

Human beings are energy and my energy is depleted, said Aseel. I can't take it any longer.

Like Aseel, the Amanys drink tea to feel full. They used to get water from a nearby mosque, but since it was bombed, they have been buying water from trucks that pass by most days.

Amany boils water for tea over a fire made of scrap wood.

Her family of seven adults, including her three sons and their wives, has survived on a broth made of water and chicken cubes.

When I can't think and don't know what to do, I focus on the children, but it's especially hard when they say at night there's no food, Amany said.

A lot to feed

In Rafah, where Nizari has taken refuge, there has been more aid than in the north. But the amount of food given to each family, a bag of flour or a few cans of beans every few days, has not been enough, he said.

During the last two weeks, the Nizars family has received no help at all. There is only one bag of flour left.

The family would use their savings to buy ingredients from street vendors, and Nizars' mother would then prepare a meal to share among 12 people.

But Nizar said his family's condition was deteriorating. The money he was saving for his wedding is gone and prices in street markets keep going up, he said.

Nizar took this photo of a street shop near the Rafah border crossing on Saturday, where humanitarian supplies are being resold. Everything you see here is mostly help, Nizar said, adding that most people couldn't afford the products on the shelves.

He explained that some people sold aid when they had more than they needed. It's harder for people without ties to aid organizations or shelters to get help, he added.

This is tiresome and disgusting, said Nizar.

Whenever they can, the adults in his family save extra food for the children. Children also visit a tekejah, shown in this photo Nizar took in late February, where they wait hours for a bowl of soup or cereal.

Children in Rafah carry pots to charity kitchens like this one to bring food home to their families.

On Saturday, with no other food available, the whole family ate the day's meal from a single dish.

For the three families, sharing the limited food among so many people is a challenge. Amany, whose family of seven lives in an apartment with 23 others, said life in nearby neighborhoods was chaotic.

People start criticizing each other and keeping track of everything, trying to hide things for fear of running out, she said. Some sneak out in the middle of the night to eat everything before anyone notices.

Improvised kitchens

In Amany's house, each person takes turns in the morning to search the streets for wood to burn. Work keeps them busy, but it's tiring.

They start a fire in a room where a wall is thrown away, giving them a view of the ruined buildings outside.

The Amanys family burns the scraps of wood they find on the road.

We went back to the age of firewood and smoke, said Amany, who worked as a school administrator before the war.

Aseel returned to her home in Beit Lahia in January after being displaced five times. Her family's apartment has no electricity and their refrigerator and stove are empty. But unlike many in Gaza, her family still has access to a water tank fed by a communal spring.

Now they cook outside, making fires with scraps to make tea and boil water for drinking and washing.

This used to be our garden, it used to be full of olive trees where our whole family used to gather, Aseel said. But now everything is erased.