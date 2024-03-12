Foreign students could damage UK higher education, says Cleverly | International students

International
The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, has said that international students could damage the integrity and quality of the UK's higher education system by using university courses as a cheap way to get work visas.
In one letter to the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), Cleverly asked the body to investigate whether the graduate visa entitlement which allows international students to work for two or three years after graduation is failing to attract the UK's brightest and best.
But university leaders fear that cutting or limiting the graduate visa route will lead to a drastic drop in international recruitment and provoke a financial crisis for universities that rely on income from international tuition fees.
Cleverly told the MAC that while the government was committed to attracting talented students from around the world to study in the UK, it also wanted to ensure the graduate route was not abused. In particular, that part of the demand for study visas is no longer driven by the desire to emigrate.
Cleverly put: An international student can spend relatively little on fees for a one-year course and gain access to two years without any work requirements en route to graduation, followed by four years of access to a discounted salary threshold en route to qualified workers.
This means that international graduates are able to enter the UK labor market at significantly lower wages than the requirements set for most skilled migrant workers.
The home secretary instructed the committee, which provides independent advice to the government, to investigate any evidence of abuse of the graduation route, including the route's lack of purpose, and to look at which universities were turning out graduates using the route.
It also asked the MAC to analyze whether the degree pathway is undermining the integrity and quality of the UK higher education system, including understanding how the degree pathway is or is not effectively controlling the quality of international students. so that it is truly supporting the UK to attract and retain the brightest and best, contributing to economic growth and benefiting British higher education.
Rachel Hewitt, chief executive of the MillionPlus universities group, said the government's review appeared to be deliberately aimed at undermining the success of British higher education.
It is impossible to imagine that the government will go out of its way to make Britain less attractive for investment in almost any other sector and yet every negative headline and policy reform makes Britain less attractive to international students, Hewitt said.
The degree pathway is a key component of the offer that UK universities can make to international applicants and its value should be recognized and not eroded.
Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK International, said universities were deeply concerned by the short notice given by Cleverly.
Post-study work is important for many international students, giving those who have invested in our country the opportunity to find work and contribute to the UK economy, Arrowsmith said.
Having publicly recommitted to the degree pathway in its current terms in May 2023, any further changes would be extremely damaging to our reputation as a welcoming destination for international students and risk undermining a UK success story that generates more than 20 billion a year in export earnings. for the economy.
Early data showed that just 23% of international students taking the skilled worker route moved into graduate-level jobs, and that last year only a third moved into jobs paying more than 26,000 per year.
The committee is expected to report in May and its findings could come at a difficult time for the higher education sector. So far this year, overseas registrations have dropped by 40% compared to 2023.
