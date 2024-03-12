President Milei shuts down Argentina's main news agency





Employees of Argentina's state news agency Tlam demonstrate against the closure in front of the company's building in Buenos Aires, March 4, 2024. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN / REUTERS For the past week, the 700 employees and correspondents of the Argentine news agency Tlam, closed since March 4, have been waiting to know their fate. On Sunday evening, March 10, the government sent an e-mail extending the suspension of the agency's activities for seven days and offering a voluntary redundancy scheme for all its staff. This proposal was completely rejected by the Press Union of Buenos Aires, SiPreBa, and by the employees in a general meeting on Monday morning. This marked the beginning of one of the campaign promises of the ultra-liberal Javier Milei, made official on March 1, in his speech at the opening of the parliamentary sessions. Before lawmakers, the far-right head of state announced “the closure of Tlam, which for years functioned as a Kirchnerist propaganda agency,” a reference to the political movement of former center-left president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (2007-2015 ), his sworn enemy. “We knew it was coming, but at first we thought it was just another government announcement, another provocation,” said one still stunned Tlam employee, who without union protection preferred to remain anonymous. “When we received the e-mail that excluded us from our activities at 01:32 [on the night of March 3]immediately we were afraid that they would empty the office”, she added. Signed by Diego Chaher, the financial auditor appointed to audit all state media, the email was brief. “All Tlam staff are hereby notified that they are relieved of their professional duties with continued pay for seven days from Sunday at 11.59pm.” Shortly thereafter, in the middle of the night, police barricaded the agency's buildings to deny access to its employees. The argument of economic loss Since then, the news agency's homepage has written: “The site is under reconstruction” and its content is inaccessible. A few days later, in order to justify the closure of the premises, Milei claimed that he was afraid of their “invasion” by some of his employees, whom he called “hooligans”. “Using journalists' political opinions or saying we are hooligans are excuses. We want them to remove the barricades so we can get back to work,” asserted journalist Jazmin Guzman. “This is one of the worst attacks on freedom of expression in the last 40 years of democracy.” the employees denounced. The decision “has nothing to do with pluralism of information” or “freedom of the press,” government spokesman Manuel Adorni responded on March 4. He presented an economic argument to justify closing the agency, which he said had recorded “estimated losses of 20 billion pesos,” or about 21 million, by 2023. A surprising figure, considering that in the budget As of 2022, the agency had an operating deficit of just 2.4 billion pesos. You have 46.08% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/12/president-milei-shuts-argentina-s-main-news-agency_6611210_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos