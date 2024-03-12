International Women's Day: Give girls role models to overcome obstacles | tidings





President Metsola thanked the players for breaking stereotypes and showing that gender should not stand in the way of success. However, inequality in sport persists in media coverage, sponsorship and pay, she added, part of a systemic problem that Parliament is working hard to eradicate. President Metsola said it is up to each of us to facilitate this paradigm shift, making it easier for women to remove unjust barriers and a reminder of the work still to be done. In their joint speech, Alba Redondo and Ivana Andres said that a fairer, more equal society should be built through education. Sport is a unique tool that can change lives and educate, and girls around the globe need to be given female role models to help them overcome obstacles. The other Alexia Putellas, they said, is out there somewhere waiting to be given an opportunity—let's make sure she gets it, they concluded. Commission Vice President Jourova spoke against the violence faced by women in public life, such as journalists and politicians, which forces them to leave their public functions. She called on member states to punish perpetrators and employers to actively protect women when they face online and offline harassment. Speakers from political groups highlighted the achievements of this legislative term, such as the EU's accession to the Istanbul Convention and new EU rules on women on boards and pay transparency, with many noting that this was also due to strong female leadership in the EU. level. But there is no room for complacency, many also stressed, because sexual harassment and violence continue in the EU and around the world. Women in sports should be paid the same as men and participate equally in decision-making, they said. Look The statements of the vice president of the Commission Jourova and the reactions of political groups again. of The statements of Ivana Andrs and Alba Redondo are available to view again.

