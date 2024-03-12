The international student promotes diversity and drives innovation at CSUF





On Cal State Fullerton's diverse campus, stories of extraordinary individuals often emerge. And Keshav Daga, an international student from India, is a great example. Since starting his master's degree in computer science at CSUF in the spring of 2023, Daga has been involved in many extracurricular activities and participated in several campus clubs. He served as president of CSUF's International Friendship Club, where he guided incoming international students through pre-arrival Zoom sessions and helped answer their questions. One of his accomplishments at IFC included creating a legacy event to be held before the start of each semester, fostering a sense of community and support among international students. This spring 2024 semester, he also founded and served as president of CSUF's first Hindu Club, Hindu YUVA, which promotes cultural richness and celebration through campus festivals. Other accomplishments by Daga include serving as a Title IX and Equity Student Ambassador, where he advocated for gender equality and promoted education on gender-related issues; conducting workshops as an Adobe student ambassador to spark creativity among students; and mentoring international students as a Titan Global Fellow, ensuring a smooth transition to campus and providing guidance during their time at CSUF. In an interview with Dag, he shared more about who he is, his experience at Cal State Fullerton, and what his plans are for the future. Why did you choose to attend Cal State Fullerton? I chose Cal State Fullerton because of its outstanding computer science program and its reputation for providing a supportive and inclusive learning environment. The university's commitment to fostering diversity and providing ample opportunities for hands-on learning were also key factors in my decision. Additionally, being located in Southern California, Fullerton offers access to a thriving technology industry, offering numerous internship and networking opportunities. What do you like about Cal State Fullerton? One of the things I appreciate most about Cal State Fullerton is its vibrant campus community. From the diverse student body to the dedicated faculty and staff, everyone contributes to creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. The campus is also equipped with the latest equipment and resources, which have greatly enhanced my learning experience. Additionally, Fullerton's location in the heart of Orange County provides access to a rich cultural scene and a variety of recreational activities, making it an exciting place to live and study. Want to share something about yourself? Of course! I am a highly motivated individual with a passion for technology and innovation. I thrive in collaborative environments and enjoy working on projects that allow me to apply my problem-solving skills. Outside of academics, I am actively involved in extracurricular activities, including volunteering for community service projects and participating in hackathons. I also love to explore new places, try new cuisines and meet new people. What are the goals you want to achieve while at CSUF? While at CSUF, my main goal is to further my expertise in computer science and software development. I intend to utilize the resources and opportunities available at the university to improve my technical skills, expand my knowledge base and stay abreast of the latest advances in the field. Additionally, I aspire to actively participate in research projects or special initiatives that align with my interests and contribute to the academic community. Daga continues to stay involved on campus while pursuing his computer science degree. His commitment to the university has been invaluable in ensuring that current and future international students have an excellent experience at Cal State Fullerton. Visit International Programs website to learn more and discover other student success stories.

